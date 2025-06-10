HIMA Group Continues Growth Path, Strengthening Its Position As Key Solutions Provider

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sales surged 23 percent in fiscal year 2024 due to international expansion, strategic acquisitions, and digitalization.

HIMA Group, a leading provider of safety-related automation solutions, has continued its significant growth path in the fiscal year 2024. Revenue increased to EUR 186 million, driven largely by international expansion and an increasing focus on digital solutions.

Following an already very successful fiscal year 2023, the HIMA Group continued its growth momentum in 2024. Revenue rose by 23 percent, from EUR 151 million in 2023 to EUR 186 million in 2024. Organic growth was 12 percent in 2024.

Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA Group, said,“With the acquisition of Sella Controls and Origo Solutions in 2023 and 2024, we have brought new expertise into the company and strengthened our market position as a key solutions provider. In addition, we have further expanded our operations outside Europe to support demanding customer projects locally.”

In Europe, 24 percent of sales were generated from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, 19 percent from other EU countries, 11 percent from the United Kingdom, and 9 percent from Norway. The Asia-Pacific region contributed 19 percent to sales, followed by the Middle East and India with 12 percent and the Americas with 6 percent.

Dr. Michael Löbig, CFO of HIMA Group, said,“The encouraging sales performance is a clear signal of the viability of our business model. We expect further sales growth in the current year, although the market environment remains challenging, particularly in Germany.”

Railway sector witnessed strong growth:

In 2024, HIMA recorded substantial growth, particularly in the railway sector, with one of the reasons being new customer projects supported by Sella Controls. The railway industry now accounts for 17 percent of sales. An expanded product and solution portfolio was presented for the first time at InnoTrans 2024. It was very well received by trade visitors, particularly because of its high flexibility, easy integration, cost efficiency, and ability to promote the digital transformation of railway transport.

International expansion continues:

Following the opening of a new subsidiary in Saudi Arabia in 2023, another was established in India in November 2024. In addition, new sales offices and service centers were opened in several countries. In China, for example, a new service center commenced operations in Zhanjiang to better serve customers in the southeastern part of the country. In addition, a subsidiary was opened in Colombia, and a branch is planned in Peru. Further expansion in these growth markets is planned to support large and demanding customer projects locally. In regions where the HIMA Group does not have a direct presence, the partner program has been further expanded.

“With these investments in high-growth regions, we are further expanding our customer proximity and strengthening our international position,” added Jörg de la Motte.

Investments in digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI)

The portfolio has been expanded to include new digital solutions such as cockpits for controlling safety lifecycle management, SCADA+, and safeHMI. The safeHMI, developed in partnership with DEUTA-Werke, replaces classic, hard-wired visualization solutions with secure, flexible control panels. The long-standing cooperation with security specialist genua has also been further intensified in order to strengthen the resilience of automation systems against cyber threats.

Jörg de la Motte said,“Our strategy with a clear focus on digitalization under the motto #safetygoesdigital is paying off. With our digital cockpits for controlling safety lifecycle management, safeHMI, and SCADA+, we offer our customers real added value.”

Continuing education is also embracing digitization. With the“Digital HIMA Academy”, the company is digitizing all training processes and offering employees and customers a digital learning platform.

HIMA Group is increasingly focusing on AI-based innovations and has expanded its own innovation lab, 'himalaya', in Mannheim to accommodate this. Solutions developed here that are already in pilot use include AI-supported remote diagnosis, which detects anomalies in safety control systems at an early stage and enables proactive maintenance. The company's internal chatbot, 'Ask Paula', which specializes in functional safety, will be introduced in June 2025.

Dr. Michael Löbig said,“AI has great potential for HIMA Group, both internally and externally. Our innovation lab, 'himalaya', is the right place to quickly identify and tap into applications and potential.”

Sustainability as a priority:

“At HIMA Group, sustainability is a central component of our corporate philosophy and serves to secure the future of our company,” explains Steffen Philipp, Managing Partner of HIMA Group.

This is particularly evident in the responsible use of resources and the protection of people and the environment. To operate successfully and responsibly in the long term, HIMA pursues economic, ecological, and social goals. These include participation in sustainability initiatives, the establishment of a global CSRD team, sustainable location and trade fair concepts, as well as ideas competitions and awards for particularly successfully implemented projects.

“For every customer feedback, HIMA makes a contribution to tree planting and thus makes an active contribution to environmental protection,” adds Dr. Michael Löbig.