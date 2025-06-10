Health & Wisdom® Launches Pure Topical Magnesium Formulation

Magnesium Oil-

Magnesium applied to the skin bypasses the digestive system. This method allows the mineral to be absorbed directly through the skin barrier.

ARCOLA, MO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Health & Wisdom, a U.S.-based wellness brand specializing in topical magnesium products, has introduced USP grade, pure magnesium oil and magnesium gel formulations. These products support a growing interest in topical magnesium application for skin-focused routines.Magnesium is a vital mineral known for its role in various cellular functions. Topical magnesium oil and gel applications have gained attention as an alternative to oral supplements, offering a direct-to-skin approach.Topical Magnesium: A Targeted ApproachMagnesium applied to the skin bypasses the digestive system. This method allows the mineral to be absorbed directly through the skin barrier. Many individuals consider this approach in efforts to avoid gastrointestinal discomfort sometimes associated with oral magnesium supplements.Health & Wisdomfocuses on providing options that are intended for external use only. The topical magnesium oil and magnesium gel are produced using USP Grade magnesium chloride, sourced from the ancient Permian Seabed deep underground in the USA.Product OverviewHealth & Wisdomoffers both magnesium oil and magnesium gel in a variety of sizes. Each product is developed under quality-controlled processes and is tested for purity. These topical solutions are free from added fragrances, artificial colors, or chemical preservatives.Available products include:●Magnesium Oil Original: A concentrated solution of magnesium chloride designed for topical application.●Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: A thicker formulation incorporating aloe vera for smoother skin application.●Magnesium Gel with Seaweed Extract: Features natural seaweed extracts in addition to magnesium chloride.Magnesium Oil: Concentrated and VersatileMagnesium oil, though termed an ""oil,"" is not a true oil but a highly concentrated solution of magnesium chloride in water. It has a slippery texture and is commonly used in skin care and topical applications.Magnesium oil is made for external use and contains no additives or stabilizers. It is available in varying strengths to support different skin preferences and application needs.This topical magnesium oil is packaged in bottles that range from personal to professional sizes. Clear usage labels are provided to ensure ease of use and storage.Magnesium Gel for Skin ApplicationsMagnesium gel is a thickened version of magnesium oil, created for those who prefer a less fluid consistency. This gel formulation may offer greater skin adherence, which is useful for localized application.The magnesium gel includes options infused with aloe vera and seaweed extract. These additions are intended to offer a gentler formula for those with sensitive skin and a slightly thicker formula for a smoother application.Each formulation is made with pure USP grade magnesium chloride, paying special attention to product quality and consistency.Manufacturing and QualityAll Health and Wisdommagnesium products are processed in Missouri. The magnesium chloride used is derived from the ancient Permian Seabed, located in the USA. This source is known for its naturally high magnesium content. Mined as a liquid, the magnesium chloride is then purified to USP (medical) grade purity. Heavy metals and contaminants are removed to produce the purest, safest, highest quality magnesium chloride available to the consumer market. It contains 3182 mg of elemental magnesium per ounce, verified by COA documentation.Applications and Use CasesMagnesium oil and gel are commonly used in topical applications involving:●General topical applications on arms, legs, or back●Skin massage routines●Spa settings and personal wellness protocolsThe gel formulation is especially suited for settings where run-off may be a concern. Its thicker texture allows targeted application to specific skin areas.Research and Interest in Topical MagnesiumSeveral academic and clinical institutions continue to explore how magnesium may interact with the skin barrier and support dermal health. While ongoing studies vary in scope and findings, topical magnesium remains an area of interest in both personal wellness and clinical practice.Distribution and AvailabilityHealth & Wisdomproducts are available through the company's official website. Distribution is managed directly to ensure product integrity during transit and delivery. Each order is processed in adherence with safety and packaging guidelines.Shipping options are offered within the USA and internationally, with support for both individual and bulk order fulfilment.About Health & WisdomFounded in Missouri in 2000, Health & Wisdomhas focused on magnesium-based skin products since its inception. The brand specializes in topical formulations using magnesium chloride as the core active ingredient. With over two decades in the field, Health & Wisdomremains dedicated to delivering magnesium solutions for external use.The company maintains an emphasis on ingredient transparency, product integrity, and clean formulation. Magnesium oil and magnesium gel products are formulated without synthetic additives and follow a minimalistic ingredient structure.Contact:Health & Wisdom1.877.852.5641...

