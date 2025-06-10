Meet The Next Chapter Of Ultra

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) For years, Samsung has listened to users asking for bigger screens, better cameras and new ways to connect and create. The demand is clear - an Ultra-experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor.

That's why Galaxy's next chapter is to provide an experience that seamlessly blends artistry and engineering to elevate everyday interactions.

Squeeze onto a crowded subway train for your evening commute with the device folded in hand and use voice controls to have AI find you the perfect restaurant and text your dining companion. Finish off that unsent work email during the ride, then use the powerful camera to commemorate your night out. AI-powered tools enable all-day messaging, browsing and gaming on the go, so you can focus on your life-all without weighing you down.

With industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format, it's what users have come to expect from Galaxy Ultra.

And when it unfolds, it transforms– into a more immersive entertainment hub, a spacious workspace, or a multitasking powerhouse, now enhanced by powerful Galaxy AI features designed specifically for the foldable form.

The Ultra experience is ready to unfold.