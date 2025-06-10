Solix Launches Solix ECS AI-Bringing Secure, Compliant AI To Enterprise Content
Q & A, data extraction, and workflow automation securely and at scale.
Solix Technologies, Inc., today announced the launch of
Solix ECS AI, a next-generation enhancement to its Enterprise Content Services (Solix ECS)
platform. By layering advanced large language model (LLM) capabilities onto the proven Solix
ECS foundation, the new offering enables organizations to unlock actionable insight from their
unstructured data while strengthening governance and compliance.
“Enterprises are under pressure to do more with the information trapped in millions
of documents and messages,” said Kalyan Manyam, VP of Enterprise
Workgroup Solutions at Solix.“Solix ECS AI brings advanced generative
intelligence directly into daily workflows, so teams spend less time searching for
insights and more time making data-driven decisions-without compromising
security.”
Key Capabilities
● Multi-Document Q & A & Summarization – Ask natural-language questions across
entire repositories and receive concise answers or executive summaries in seconds.
● AI-Generated Content – Instantly draft sales emails, dunning letters, contracts, RFP
responses, and more, grounded in governed enterprise content.
● Intelligent Data Extraction & Classification – Capture structured data from invoices,
forms, images, and free-form text while auto-classifying records for lifecycle
management.
● AI-Driven Workflows – Trigger approvals, escalations, and retention policies based on
real-time understanding of document context.
● Deployment & Model Flexibility – Choose public SaaS, private SaaS, or on-prem
deployment and switch between leading LLMs to match security and performance
requirements.
Solix ECS AI is built with IBM watsonx , an enterprise-grade AI studio designed to help AI
builders build AI solutions. (Learn more )
Availability
Solix ECS AI is available immediately on SOLIXCloud, via public and private SaaS, and for on-
premises deployment. Existing Solix ECS customers can enable AI features through a simple
license upgrade.
About Solix Technologies
About Solix Technologies: Solix Technologies is a global leader in enterprise data management
and enterprise AI solutions, helping businesses globally drive digital transformation with secure,
compliant, and efficient data governance solutions.
