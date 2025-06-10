Eid Al Adha 2025: Over QR103 Million Withdrawn From Eidiya Atms During Holidays
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the conclusion of the Eidiya ATM service following the end of the Eid Al Adha holidays.
QCB confirmed that total withdrawals during the service period exceeded QR103 million, collected from machines installed across 10 different locations in the country.
The Eidiya ATM service was launched on May 30, providing citizens and residents with easy access to new banknotes traditionally gifted as Eidiya during the festive period.
