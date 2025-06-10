Gainline Capital Partners Promotes Rob Dellinger To Partner And Robert Witman To Vice President

STAMFORD, Conn., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainline Capital Partners ("Gainline"), a private equity firm investing in U.S. based middle market companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of Rob Dellinger to Partner and Robert Witman to Vice President.

Since joining the firm in 2022, Rob Dellinger has played a critical role in sourcing, executing, and managing investments. His promotion to Partner reflects his strong investment acumen, leadership, and consistent contributions to the firm's growth and performance.

Robert Witman, who joined the firm in 2021, has been promoted to Vice President. His promotion recognizes his strong deal execution capabilities and reflects the team's confidence in his ability to continue to support the firm's success.

"Rob and Robert have each demonstrated outstanding judgment, drive, and a commitment to the firm's values and long-term vision," said Allan Weinstein, Managing Partner at Gainline. "We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions in their new roles."

These promotions reflect Gainline's commitment to developing and investing in talent and delivering value to our investors and portfolio companies.

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S.-based middle-market companies. The firm invests in established, growth-oriented companies prioritizing first institutional capital partnership opportunities, helping execute management teams' vision, driving sustainable growth, and creating long-term value. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Gainline Capital Partners

