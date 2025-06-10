New AI Stack Startertm To Help Orgs Initiate AI-Driven Transformations

AI Stack StarterTM by SEIDOR Opentrends empowers enterprises to initiate AI-driven transformations with scalable, hybrid solutions that deliver up to 25% higher accuracy than generic AI platforms.

- Anselm Bossacoma, CSO of Opentrends Inc ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Opentrends Inc., a leading digital transformation consultancy, today announced the launch of AI Stack StarterTM, a scalable company-wide strategy solution designed to empower mid-size and large enterprises across industries to initiate AI-driven transformations with serverless, scalable, and cost-effective AI solutions that deliver tangible results.AI Stack StarterTM combines the best off-the-shelf and custom solutions in a hybrid approach, integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise systems. Featuring an advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture, multi-agent design, multi-layer AI verification, and robust MLOps capabilities, the solution enables organizations to achieve up to 25% higher accuracy in outputs compared to generic AI platforms."Many companies are unprepared and unsure of how to proceed with AI due to fragmented data strategies," said Xavi Buscalla, CEO at Opentrends Inc. "AI Stack StarterTM addresses this by focusing on boosting efficiency or effectiveness and maximizing value, with an eye toward scaling across the organization. Our solution leverages advanced RAG architecture to deliver contextually accurate AI outputs, integrating seamlessly with client systems, including Azure, AWS, and GCP. The result is an AI framework that grows with your business and delivers immediate value through improved accuracy and optimization."AI Stack StarterTM has already proven its impact across industries. An online university with over 70,000 students reported 20% more precise student data insights, while a manufacturing client achieved 90% accuracy in document validation, significantly reducing manual reviews. The solution is ideal for organizations handling sensitive data, those seeking full ownership of their AI tools and data, and enterprises aiming for a clear path to scalable, agentic AI capabilities.''Being able to implement AI today utilizing your existing IT stack without hindering any ongoing data strategy is key, as many organizations are in urgent need of efficiency gains” said Anselm Bossacoma, Chief Strategy Officer at Opentrends Inc. ''AI Stack StarterTM incorporates an agent-based model to automate tasks and improve efficiency, reducing person-hours and enabling sustainable growth in select use cases. By acting now, organizations can build a resilient framework that thrives in dynamic environments without compromising their future.'' continues.SEIDOR Opentrends AI Stack StarterTM implementation path begins with a discovery and assessment to identify AI solution opportunities. This is followed by an 8-to 12-week technical proof of concept to validate select use cases and provide strategic consulting services that can run concurrently to accelerate AI adoption. Post-implementation, SEIDOR Opentrends supports clients through use case expansion, AI agent integration, and continuous optimization to maximize ROI.About Opentrends IncOpentrends Inc., part of SEIDOR, is a digital transformation consultancy and custom software development company specializing in enterprise AI solutions. Their user-first approach has driven success with many of the world's top companies. With over 70 successful AI implementations, the consultancy brings technical depth and practical experience to every engagement, helping organizations unlock real, measurable outcomes through advanced, scalable technology solutions.For more information visit or schedule a technical discovery session.

