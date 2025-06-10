Al Harith Finishes Seventh At Asian Championships
Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar gymnast Rakan Al Harith concluded his campaign at the 12th Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships by securing seventh place in the pommel horse final. The major continental event, hosted in Jecheon, South Korea, featured elite gymnasts from across Asia and the world, including Olympic champions and internationally ranked athletes.
Al Harith's placement among the top eight in Asia is considered a positive result, especially given the intense level of competition and the presence of some of the most decorated athletes from nations with strong gymnastics traditions.
He had earlier delivered an outstanding performance in the qualification round, scoring 13.566 points, composed of difficulty and execution scores, affirming his notable progress and underscoring the steady rise of Qatari gymnastics on the continental stage.
Qualifying for the final was a milestone in itself for Rakan, marking his first appearance in an Asian final. His advancement against some of the world's finest athletes, is a testament to both his personal growth and the strength of his performance under pressure.
