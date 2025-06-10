Sydbank A/S Share Buyback Programme: Transactions In Week 23
Company Announcement No 26/2025
| Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|10 June 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 23
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
| Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
933,000
|
391,688,360.00
| 02. June 2025
03. June 2025
04. June 2025
05. June 2025 (Constitution Day)
06. June 2025
| 13,000
12,000
12,000
-
13,000
|Total over week 23
|50,000
|22,245,690.00
| Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
983,000
413,934,050.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 983,283 own shares, equal to 1.92% of the Bank's share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment
SM 26 UK incl. enc
