Muinmos Wins Global Forex Award 2025 For Best KYC Provider

BILLUND, Denmark, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinmos has once again been recognised as a leader in client onboarding technology, winning the title of Best KYC Provider in the B2B Global Forex Awards 2025. This marks the third consecutive year that Muinmos has received this prestigious accolade. This category recognises the best-of-breed KYC vendor, providing the most complete and fully automated KYC/AML solution, combating financial crime while also improving the end-client's onboarding experience.

The B2B Global Forex Awards, organised by Holiston Media, shine a light on best-in-class providers across the forex ecosystem, recognising providers that drive innovation, deliver exceptional service, and set new standards in the financial services industry.

This year, over 100 businesses entered the B2B Global Forex Awards, with more than 7,500 votes cast by financial institutions, technology providers, FinTech and RegTech specialists. Muinmos secured the highest number of votes in the Best KYC Provider category, which also included Shufti, Sumsub and MAP FinTech.

Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media said, "Transparency is at the heart of these awards," he continues. "Each winner is chosen by industry professionals, making this a true benchmark of peer-recognised excellence."

Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO, Muinmos said, "Winning Best KYC Provider once again is a tremendous honour. It validates the strength of our technology and the trust placed in us by the industry. We are extremely grateful to everyone who voted for us.

"Muinmos is very proud to be setting the benchmark for KYC/KYB excellence globally. As regulatory demands continue to evolve, we remain committed to empowering financial institutions with market-leading, fully automated, seamless onboarding solutions which ensure compliance, enhance the client experience, and provide continuous due diligence throughout the client's lifecycle."

Muinmos' award-winning KYC solution offers comprehensive global coverage and automation across all types of KYC/KYB/AML checks, including support for clients offering FX, CFDs, cryptocurrencies and stocks. The platform is integrated with multiple data sources and performs real-time monitoring to reflect changes in regulatory requirements, client data, and risk profiles.

Muinmos has won Best KYC Provider at the B2B Global Forex Awards for the last three years, since the category launched in 2023. A full list of B2B Global Forex Award winners 2025 is available here .

About Muinmos

Muinmos' advanced client onboarding solutions empower financial institutions to achieve smooth customer experience, enhance organisational efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Muinmos is a firm believer that compliance can be a catalyst for growth. Its proprietary regulatory engine enables clients to easily acquire new markets, efficiently manage compliance requirements and quickly adapt to regulatory changes.

Through integration into numerous data-sources, a market-unique AI-powered rule engine and groundbreaking holistic architecture, Muinmos' ready-to-use SaaS solution helps firms transform their end-to-end KYC/KYB/AML onboarding and client lifecycle management, and achieve true Straight-Through-Processing (STP).

ISO 27001 certified, GDPR compliant and designed to meet a vast array of regulatory requirements (KYC / KYB / AML / CFT / MiFID / MiCA and similar), Muinmos is trusted by financial institutions worldwide to streamline their onboarding processes, from digital identity verification and screening, to corporate data, CRA, pKYC, cross-border client classification, suitability, appropriateness, and much more – all in one platform. For further information, visit or follow Muinmos on LinkedIn

Logo -

SOURCE Muinmos

