Delhi On IMD's Orange Alert For Heatwave As Bengaluru, Mumbai Brace For More Rain Check Weather Forecast Here
The Southwest monsoon is bringing fresh spells of rain to southern states. Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, is on yellow alert as weather predictions indicate a likelihood of heavy rain with a generally cloudy sky.Also Read | Weatherman warns of very heavy rain in south peninsular India Delhi weather today
Delhi residents can brace for another hot day amidst an orange alert for a heatwave. The weather conditions will most likely improve after 12 June. Amid IMD's orange alert, the maximum temperature is expected to reach as high as 45 degrees Celsius, around 3-5 notches above normal during this time. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 28-30 degrees Celsius, and the skies are expected to be clear.Also Read | Delhi temperature surpasses 45 deg Celsius, IMD orange alert issued Mumbai weather today
The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is expected to settle around 33 and 27 degrees Celsius. Over the next five days the minimum temperature is expected to drop two notches while wet spells will continue in the region.Also Read | Rajasthan on red alert! Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana batter soaring mercury
IMD's weather report dated 9 June stated, "Light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph are likely over Marathawada until 15 June. In Madhya Maharashtra, similar conditions are expected to prevail until 14 June. Thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Marathawada on 13 and 14 June.Bengaluru weather today
Bengaluru's India Meteorological Centre in its weather forecast for coastal Karnataka stated,“Heavy rain/Thundershowers with gusty wind (30-40 kmph) likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.”
The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to hover around 30 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The weather agency further noted the possibility of heavy rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, and Raichur districts. Additionally, light to moderate rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds are likely in Bidar, Kalburgi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and Yadgir districts today.
