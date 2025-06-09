India: Complaint Filed Against Kohli By Social Activist Over Bengaluru Stampede

A complaint has been lodged against Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli by a social activist in connection with the Bengaluru stampede, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

The report said that a complaint has been submitted at the Cubbon Park Police Station against cricketer Virat Kohli by social activist HM Venkatesh.

The police have stated that the complaint will be considered under an already registered case and examined during the course of the ongoing investigation of the stampede incident.

Former India captain Kohli had on Wednesday said he was left saddened by the tragic news of the stampede. "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted," Kohli had written on Instagram, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Police in India's tech capital had earlier in the day arrested four people, including an official of a top cricket franchise, in connection with the stampede during the IPL trophy celebration that killed 11 people and injured 47.

RCB Indian had earlier pledged one million Indian rupees ($11,654) to each family of the 11 fans who died in the crowd surge outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium - the team's home venue - on Wednesday during celebrations following their maiden IPL title.

(With inputs from Reuters)