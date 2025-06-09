Virginia Tech Study Finds Aging Life Care Managers® Deliver Critical Support, Trust, And Peace Of Mind To Families Navigating Aging And Caregiving

Aging Life Care Managers deliver exceptional value, expert guidance, and peace of mind for older adults and their families.

Aging Life Care Association® (PRNewsfoto/Aging Life Care Association)

TUCSON, Ariz., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent national study by researchers at Virginia Tech confirms the significant impact Aging Life Care Managers® have on families and older adults facing the challenges of aging and caregiving. The study highlights the essential role these professionals play in improving care quality, easing emotional burdens, and providing clarity during times of uncertainty.

Aging Life Care Managers are trained experts in aging, disability, and care coordination. They offer comprehensive support to families managing complex health conditions, navigating transitions, and coordinating services, while also serving as compassionate advocates and trusted partners in care.

Study Highlights Profound Impact on Families and Individuals

The two-phase research project, led by Dr. E. C. Shealy, Dr. P. B. Teaster, Dr. L. Sands, and Dr. J. Gray, involved in-depth interviews and a nationwide survey of current and former clients of Aging Life Care Managers. Findings reveal an overwhelmingly positive experience among families:



99% would recommend an Aging Life Care Manager



97% felt gratitude for the support received

93% said the value of the service outweighed the cost

Respondents frequently described their Aging Life Care Managers as "lifelines," especially in emergencies or when navigating complex family dynamics. Long-distance caregivers, in particular, expressed relief at having a knowledgeable, local expert they could trust.

A Model of Ethical, Compassionate Care

The study emphasized the ethical and person-centered foundation of the Aging Life CareTM model. Nearly all respondents affirmed their Aging Life Care Manager's professionalism, confidentiality, and advocacy:



97% said Aging Life Care Managers helped mediate family dynamics



96% noted strong knowledge of local providers



95% confirmed their privacy was protected

94% credited their Aging Life Care Manager with supporting balanced decision-making

"Aging Life Care Managers are not just professionals, they are partners, deeply committed to honoring the values and dignity of each client," said Pamela Teaster, Ph.D., professor and director of the Virginia Tech Center for Gerontology .

Emotional and Practical Support Through Every Stage

In addition to managing logistics, Aging Life Care Managers were praised for their emotional support and compassionate presence:



95% said their Aging Life Care Manager understood emotional challenges



91% found them responsive in crises

87% received help with care transitions

Families also reported a significant improvement in quality of life for both clients and themselves:



97% reported feeling peace of mind



92% affirmed their future needs were anticipated



87% said the client was able to "live well" despite their challenges

82% experienced reduced isolation

Client Testimonials Underscore Value

Comments from survey participants highlighted the personal and lasting impact of their Aging Life Care Managers:

"She's an extension of me."

"It's worth every cent."

"Even after her passing, the Aging Life Care Manager arranged a celebration."

A Call to Action for Families Nationwide

The findings affirm what many families have long known: Aging Life Care Managers offer critical support during some of life's most difficult times. Their unique blend of clinical knowledge, ethical practice, and emotional insight makes them essential partners in navigating aging, illness, and end-of-life care.

For those caring for aging loved ones or planning ahead, the Aging Life Care Association offers a nationwide directory of qualified professionals. Visit to learn more.

About the Study

The study, commissioned by the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA), surveyed members of the Aging Life Care Association and their clients. An Examination of the Aging Life Care Association: Part Two – Qualitative Client Interviews and Client Survey was presented at the Aging Life Care Association's 41st Annual Conference in Boston, MA. Findings will be presented at the Gerontological Society of America Scientific Meeting in November 2025.

A summary of the study's findings can be found on the Aging Life Care Association's blog .

About the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA)

The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. With nearly 2,000 members nationwide, Aging Life Care Professionals® have cared for about two million older adults over its history. ALCA Members are distinguished from others practicing care management as they must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements and adhere to . Members may be trained in several fields including, but not limited to, counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care. For more information or to access a directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit .

SOURCE Aging Life Care Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED