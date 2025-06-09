Chinese Game Ashes Of The Kingdom Showcases Han Culture To The World

MENAFN - GetNews) The Chinese game Ashes of the Kingdom has recently launched a major cultural initiative, DISCOVER THE BEAUTY OF HAN DYNASTY, aimed at showcasing the elegance of Han culture to a global audience.







Han culture, often regarded as the foundation of Chinese civilization, traces its origins the Han Dynasty (206 BCE – 220 CE)-a golden age that played a pivotal role in shaping Chinese identity and cultural heritage. Ashes of the Kingdom draws deep inspiration from this illustrious period, weaving its narrative into the rich tapestry of Han history. With stunning visuals and a compelling storyline, the game has transcended language barriers, resonating with players across East Asia and attracting a growing global following.







Since May 19, the theme video "DISCOVER THE BEAUTY OF HAN DYNASTY" has been featured on large screens across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan. As a key element of this grand campaign, this visually captivating video demonstrates the multi-faceted charm of Han culture, showcasing traditional Chinese art forms such as lacquerware, Hanfu, jade craftsmanship, and Nuo Dance. By blending modern visual storytelling with ancient traditions, the campaign aims to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.













In addition to the themed video, the campaign encompasses a range of global initiatives. Ashes of the Kingdom has launched a global submissions campaign titled "DISCOVER THE BEAUTY OF HAN DYNASTY," encouraging people worldwide to share their experiences with Han culture. Beginning May 19, this initiative invites participants to contribute their personal stories-whether by discovering cultural elements in museums, encountering traditional crafts in daily life, or engaging with Han culture within their communities.

On the domestic front, Ashes of the Kingdom has also been active in promoting Han culture through a series of offline initiatives across China. From May 24 to June 24, Ashes of the Kingdom partnered with the Yangzhou Cultural and Tourism Bureau and the Yangzhou Grand Canal Cultural Investment Group to launch the "Han Culture Tour in Yangzhou" campaign. In collaboration with Yangzhou, Ashes of the Kingdom set up stamp collection points at several popular scenic spots. The bus and airplane station big screen in Yangzhou have been set arrangements related to this Han culture promotion and welcoming games. On June 5, an international Han culture showcase was held in Yangzhou, with the public live broadcast on the online platform, drawing significant interest from both gamers and Han culture enthusiasts.













By combining both digital and physical initiatives, Ashes of the Kingdom has successfully brought Han culture to a global audience. The integration of online platforms with offline events has enabled the campaign to not only raise awareness but also foster a deeper appreciation of Han culture across cultural boundaries. The campaign attracts many international travelers to Yangzhou and has sparked widespread participation in the global Han culture events.

Through "DISCOVER THE BEAUTY OF HAN DYNASTY", Ashes of the Kingdom helps to spread Han culture to the world in the form of games. By blending traditional art forms with modern media, this campaign has made Han culture accessible to global audiences, promoting its continued relevance and appreciation in a modern, interconnected world.