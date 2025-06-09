Lash Plus Unveils Groundbreaking LED Tweezer, Transforming Lash Extension Safety And Speed

MENAFN - GetNews)Lash Plus, a global leader in beauty technology and professional lash tools, announces its advanced innovation to date: the Lash Plus LED Tweezer. This LED lash extension tool integrates UV LED technology directly into a high-precision tweezer, enabling simultaneous lash application and curing. The result is a transformative leap forward in LED lash application technology, offering faster lash application, improved lash retention, and enhanced client comfort.







Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern salons, the LED lash tweezer simplifies the process of lash extension by combining the functions of traditional tweezers and curing lamps into a single device. With the UV LED curing tweezer, lash artists can bond extensions instantly using LED lash adhesive or LED lash glue, significantly reducing curing times and increasing bond strength.

Flexibility Meets Customization

The system is designed to integrate with any tweezer. Lash Plus includes a silicone sleeve that allows lash artists to insert their favorite tweezers into the device, offering unmatched flexibility. While each kit includes a tweezer, the technology is not limited to that specific tool-making it adaptable to every technician's personal preference.

Engineered for Precision and Built for Professionals

Created in collaboration with lash artists, engineers, and product developers, the Lash Plus LED Tweezer brings together expert craftsmanship and certified LED lash curing technology. Its ergonomic form ensures ease of use during extended application sessions, while targeted UV activation minimizes skin and eye exposure, aligning with top international safety standards for LED lash extension safety.

This LED lash technology tool emits controlled UV light (approximately 400nm) only when in use, offering a solution that balances performance with protection. The advanced design responds directly to common salon concerns, including client sensitivities to adhesive fumes and technician fatigue.

In addition to operating in the 400nm range, the device boasts an extremely low power output of just 0.06 watts. This not only enhances energy efficiency but also further improves overall user and client safety.

Addressing Key Industry Challenges with Smart Innovation

Traditional lash services often suffer from long procedures, allergic reactions, and premature lash shedding. The Lash Plus LED Tweezer addresses all three challenges head-on. With curing speeds of 1–3 seconds, lash technicians can dramatically reduce lash application time, while the reduced exposure to adhesive fumes lowers the chance of irritation or allergies.

Unlike bulky floor lamps that dominate tight salon spaces, this compact, unobtrusive system reduces clutter and frees up valuable workstation space.

Additionally, LED lash extension innovation means longer-lasting results, long-lasting lash extensions that can stay intact up to 50% longer than those applied with air-dried adhesives. This extended retention not only improves client satisfaction but also reduces the frequency of touch-up appointments.

Optimized for Salon Performance

The new tool is more than a time-saver; it's a complete upgrade in lash salon equipment. By removing the need for external curing devices, it reduces workspace clutter and overhead costs while maximizing efficiency. The tweezer's precise tip control ensures clean, professional-grade results, making it an essential among lash extension tools, lash technician tools, and lash artist tools.

Whether in large-scale salons or boutique studios, the LED lash extension tool fits seamlessly into existing workflows, complementing a wide range of lash extension supplies and lash extension accessories.

A Step Forward in Beauty Technology

As a pioneer in the fusion of Japanese craftsmanship and modern engineering, Lash Plus continues to push the boundaries of salon technology. The launch of this LED lash extension efficiency tool underscores the company's commitment to supporting lash professionals with innovative, safe, and reliable solutions.

“We created the Lash Plus LED Tweezer to meet the real-world demands of lash professionals,” said Andrew Bonhill, General Manager of Lash Plus.“This device is not only a technical achievement-it's a tool designed to empower artists and improve the client experience at every touchpoint.”

Product Availability

The LED curing tweezer will be available for purchase starting June 2025 exclusively through Lash Plus at . Salons and professionals interested in upgrading their professional lash tools can find detailed specifications, safety guidelines, and training resources on the official website.

About Lash Plus

Lash Plus is a beauty technology and education company founded in Sydney, Australia, with operations expanding globally. Known for its high-quality tools, innovative designs, and advanced training programs, Lash Plus equips beauty professionals with the tools they need to succeed. With a commitment to safety, functionality, and artistry, Lash Plus continues to shape the future of the lash industry.






