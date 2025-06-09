403
UN Warns From Instability, Growing Humanitarian Needs In Central Africa
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 9 (KUNA) -- Despite its wealth of natural resources and potential, Central Africa continues to face serious challenges, from political instability to growing humanitarian needs, warned UN Head of the Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA) Abdou Abarry on Monday.
With violence worsening in both the Lake Chad Basin and the Great Lakes, the Security Council met on Monday to examine the threats confronting the wider region.
"Central Africa remains rich in potential, but the challenges are still significant," Abarry added.
While countries such as Chad and Gabon have made progress in terms of political development, newly elected authorities must capitalize on this momentum to implement key democratic reforms, said Abarry.
In Chad and Gabon, recent elections and reforms have promoted greater participation of women in the democratic process.
Today, women represent 34 percent of Chad's National Assembly, while Gabon's new electoral code mandates that women must account for at least 30 per cent of electoral lists provided to voters.
In recent months, online disinformation and hate speech have been on the rise in Cameroon, said Abarry.
UNOCA reported that 65 percent of political content shared on social media between January and April this year was either false or previously manipulated.
At the same time, Cameroon has seen a surge in intercommunal violence in the southern and central regions of the country.
This trend underscores the importance of UNOCA's work in supporting development strategies aimed at preventing conflict related to electoral processes. (end)
