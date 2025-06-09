Kasm Technologies' Jaymes Davis Discusses The Future Of AI Workspaces On Venture Daily Podcast

Chief Technical Evangelist, Jaymes Davis, was a featured guest discussing the future of AI Workspaces on May 9th, 2025, episode of the Venture Daily Podcast.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kasm Technologies , a leader in AI Workspace solutions, announced today that its Chief Technical Evangelist, Jaymes Davis, was a featured guest on the May 9, 2025, episode of the influential Venture Daily Podcast. In the popular podcast and video segment, available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, Davis joined host Jackson Fordyce to provide an expert analysis of the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

During the episode, Davis offered his perspective on some of the most pressing topics in AI, including the rumored cutting-edge AI companion from OpenAI, referred to as the "3rd core device." He provided deep insights into the critical balance between consumer demand and the creation of defensible customer moats in a competitive market.

"The race in AI is no longer just about the models; it's about the entire ecosystem," Davis stated on the podcast. "With devices like OpenAI's rumored '3rd core device,' we're seeing a shift towards personalized, ambient AI companions. The real challenge, and opportunity, lies in building a strong customer moat not just with hardware, but with an indispensable software and service layer that understands and anticipates user needs."

Davis also emphasized the importance of device-agnostic cloud software in the new AI era, connecting the discussion back to the core mission of Kasm Technologies.

"The ultimate AI device is the one you already have," Davis explained. "Whether it's a phone, a tablet, or a low-powered laptop, the ability to securely stream any application or desktop environment is the key. That's what we enable with Kasm Workspaces. We provide the bridge, delivering powerful AI tools and legacy applications to any device, anywhere, without compromising on security or performance."

The conversation also included Davis's predictions for the next AI cycle and what to expect from major upcoming industry announcements.

"Having Jaymes on the show was a fantastic opportunity to get a real-world perspective on the AI hype cycle,” said Jackson Fordyce, host of Venture Daily.“His insights on consumer demand and the underlying technology needed to deliver the next generation of AI were incredibly valuable for our audience of founders, investors, and tech enthusiasts."

About Kasm Technologies and Kasm Workspaces Kasm Technologies is a software company based in McLean, Virginia, that is revolutionizing the way businesses deliver and access digital workspaces. Its flagship product, Kasm Workspaces, is a Containerized Application Streaming (CAS) platform that enables organizations to stream desktops, browsers, and applications to any web browser. Kasm Workspaces provides a highly secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and secure remote access, empowering organizations to protect against web-based threats, secure access for remote workers, and provide on-demand DevOps environments.

About Venture Daily Podcast The Venture Daily Podcast, hosted by tech analyst Jackson Fordyce, is a premier podcast and video series that sits at the intersection of technology, business, and venture capital. Each episode features in-depth interviews with industry leaders, successful founders, and top VCs, providing listeners with actionable insights and forward-looking analysis on the trends shaping the future. Venture Daily is a must-listen for entrepreneurs, investors, and anyone passionate about innovation.

