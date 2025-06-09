COVID-19 Update, 9 June 2025: India Nears 6,500 Active Cases 163 XFG Variant Cases Detected Zero Deaths In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Live Mint)India's active Covid-19 tally on Monday, June 9 neared the 6500 mark, recording 358 new cases, with majority of them reported in Gujarat and Karnataka.

The emerging XFG variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in 163 samples so far, with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of cases.

| COVID-19 update: Active cases in India cross 6,000; 3 out of 6 deaths in Kerala

As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the tally for active COVID cases in India stands at 6491, as compared to yesterday's figure of 6133 cases. However, no deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.



Gujarat reported the sharpest rise in COVID-19 cases on Monday, recording 158 fresh infections - the highest among all states. Karnataka followed with 57 new cases, while West Bengal logged 54 infections, marking the state with the third-highest surge of the day, as per data from the Health Ministry. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the emerging XFG variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in 163 samples so far. Maharashtra reported the highest number with 89 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (16), Kerala (15), Gujarat (11), and six cases each in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, reported PTI.

Noida, India- June 08, 2025: Some commuters wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. India's active Covid-19 case tally has crossed the 6,000-mark with 378 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) data, in Noida, India, on Sunday, June 08, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Karnataka reported 265 Covid-19 cases, pushing the positivity rate to 40.7 per cent. Total cases registered so far in the state this year stands at 1,220, the health department said. Active cases in the state have breached 500-mark with 559 cases, of which only two cases required intensive care.

Here are the latest Covid-19 updates today in India:

Also Read | Centre asks states to ramp up healthcare preparedness as covid cases rise



Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district reported six active cases on Monday. Among the six, three are doctors. The remaining three patients have a travel history. One of them recently came from Badrinath, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sachin Srivastava told ANI. Maharashtra reported 65 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the state's tally since January 1 this year to 1,504, the health department said. The 65 fresh infections comprise 29 from Pune, 22 from Mumbai, five from Nagpur, four from Kolhapur, two from Thane district and one each from Sangli, Satara and Parbhani.



Odisha reported four more Covid-19 cases on Monday. Till date, 15 patients have recovered from the infection with the total active cases in the state standing at 34. Out of the 358 fresh Covid-19 cases reported across India, Delhi accounted for 42 new cases, Kerala (7) and Madhya Pradesh (4).

| Neymar tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of upcoming matches for Santos