WTO Fish Fund Launches Call For Proposals For Implementing Agreement On Fisheries Subsidies

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The World Trade Organization (WTO) Fish Fund opened a Call for Proposals on 6 June, inviting developing and least-developed country (LDC) members that have ratified the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies to submit requests for project grants aimed at helping them implement the Agreement.

Developing and LDC members that have ratified the Agreement are eligible to submit proposals for technical assistance and capacity-building activities to support their implementation of the Agreement. These fall into two categories: project preparation grants of up to USD 50,000 for activities such as studies and needs assessments to prepare for implementation of the Agreement, and project grants of up to USD 300,000 for specific projects to implement the Agreement.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said:“A vital feature of this historic Agreement is that it provides funding for developing and least-developed country members to receive technical assistance and capacity-building support to implement the new disciplines and improve fisheries management. Delivering this support is essential to realizing the Agreement's benefits for people, oceans, and the planet. This Call for Proposals represents a first but significant step towards turning the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies into lasting, transformative change for livelihoods and marine fisheries. I am deeply grateful to our current and future donors to the Fish Fund!”

WTO members can access the application portal here . Proposals must be submitted by 9 September. However, if the Agreement enters into force before this date, the deadline will be extended by one month. The Steering Committee of the Fish Fund will review and evaluate all submissions.

So far, 101 WTO members have formally accepted the Agreement. Funds may be disbursed once the WTO receives the 111 instruments of acceptance needed for the Agreement to enter into force.

The contributions and pledges received by the Fund thus far amount to approximately CHF 14.5 million (just over USD 17.5 million), with commitments made by Australia, Canada, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The Fish Fund was established under Article 7 of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies , which ministers adopted at the 12th Ministerial Conference in 2022. Housed at the WTO, the Fund operates in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank.

For more information, please visit the WTO Fish Fund website here and download the fact sheet titled“How to Access Funding - Opening the Call for Proposals” available here.

The list of all WTO members that have submitted their instrument of acceptance is available here . More information on the WTO Fisheries Funding Mechanism is available here .

