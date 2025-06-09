Two Minors Held For Gunpoint Robbery At General Store In Delhi
Both the accused are aged 17 years, and efforts are underway to nab their accomplice, they said.
“The robbery occurred around 12:30 am on June 5 when three masked assailants stormed into a general store located on the ground floor of the residence of Arif, the complainant, in Vijay Mohalla and looted approximately Rs 3.5 lakh at gunpoint,” a senior police officer said.
During interrogation, the two minors confessed to their involvement in the robbery and also disclosed the identity of their accomplice who is on the run, the officer said.
Police have recovered two pistols, two bullets and cash amounting to Rs 21,600 from the accused's possession, the officer added. (PTI)
