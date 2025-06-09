Blake Rickels Group Recognized Among Knoxville's Top Real Estate Professionals For 2025
The dual recognition is based on a combination of customer satisfaction, service quality, and longstanding performance in the local real estate sector. Rickels' 20-plus years of experience in residential real estate, backed by consistently strong client feedback, contributed to the selection.
“This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to Knoxville homeowners,” said Rickels.“Navigating a home sale requires more than market knowledge; it's about trust, communication, and a strong strategy tailored to each client's needs.”
The Blake Rickels Group continues to support home sellers across Knoxville with data-driven listing strategies, professional marketing assets, and direct guidance through every stage of the selling process. Services include complimentary home valuation assessments, home staging consultations, and targeted online promotion of listings.
With Knoxville's real estate market continuing to evolve, sellers are encouraged to take advantage of up-to-date market insights and experienced representation when preparing a home for sale. The Blake Rickels Group offers consultations to help property owners evaluate their options and plan for efficient, results-driven transactions.
For additional information or to request a consultation, visit or call 865-207-4283.
About Blake Rickels Group
The Blake Rickels Group, part of Honors Real Estate, is a Knoxville-based real estate team with a track record of consistent client satisfaction and local market expertise. Led by Blake Rickels, the group provides professional real estate services to homeowners seeking guidance through the selling process in East Tennessee. For more, visit .
