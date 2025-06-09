Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Santiam Hospital And Clinics Enters Into Prime Vendor Agreement With Medline

2025-06-09 02:46:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"We are thrilled to finalize the Prime Vendor agreement, marking a new chapter of collaboration," said Ryan Dickson, acute care division director, Medline. "This is a testament to our Medline team and our ability to partner with our customers to help solve their most complex supply chain and standardization problems, delivering when they need us most. We look forward to what the future holds with this exciting new agreement."

In addition to improved supply chain resiliency and customer support, Medline will work with Santiam Hospital and its clinics to prioritize standardization of sterile procedure trays (SPTs) to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Medline's state-of-the-art distribution center in Portland, Ore., will service Santiam Hospital, providing the supplies it needs across all 11 locations.

Learn how Medline supports hospitals and clinics to improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes at .

About Medline
 Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit .

Natalie Schlueter
 (847) 721-6822
[email protected]

