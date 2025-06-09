Santiam Hospital And Clinics Enters Into Prime Vendor Agreement With Medline

"We are thrilled to finalize the Prime Vendor agreement, marking a new chapter of collaboration," said Ryan Dickson, acute care division director, Medline. "This is a testament to our Medline team and our ability to partner with our customers to help solve their most complex supply chain and standardization problems, delivering when they need us most. We look forward to what the future holds with this exciting new agreement."

In addition to improved supply chain resiliency and customer support, Medline will work with Santiam Hospital and its clinics to prioritize standardization of sterile procedure trays (SPTs) to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Medline's state-of-the-art distribution center in Portland, Ore., will service Santiam Hospital, providing the supplies it needs across all 11 locations.

Learn how Medline supports hospitals and clinics to improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes at .

