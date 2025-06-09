Georgia Power Names Arthur Tripp As Vice President Of Economic Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Georgia Power, we're proud of our longstanding partnership with the state in successful economic development, which has brought new jobs and investment, ultimately making our communities stronger and providing a higher quality of life for Georgia families," said Trey Kilpatrick, senior vice president of External Affairs for Georgia Power. "At the center of this process are relationships that are built on trust, and Arthur's extensive background in economic development and deep knowledge of policy, paired with strong external relationships, are all important assets that will help move Georgia forward as the number one state for business."

Prior to joining Georgia Power in 2024, Tripp served as the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency in Georgia, appointed by the Biden administration. He also worked as a senior policy advisor to U.S. Rep. David Scott, a senior administrator in the Office of the President at the University of Georgia and district director for Georgia's 7th Congressional District.

Tripp is a native of Warner Robins and holds a bachelor's in political science from the University of Georgia. He is a graduate of the 2019 Class of Leadership Georgia and served as a program chair for the 2020 class. He actively contributes to several boards and has previously served on the board for the Athens Chamber of Commerce.

For almost a century, Georgia Power has helped Georgia grow and prosper by locating new businesses to the state and providing them with the energy they need. The company's team of experts offers no-cost consultation and services to the state, site selection consultants, community partners, and businesses. Additionally, Georgia Power's regional economic development managers live and work in the regions they serve, helping local leaders with strategic growth plans and with existing businesses to ensure long-term success. This collaborative approach to economic development has supported over 1,100 projects resulting in more than 214,000 new jobs, and nearly $89 billion in new capital investment over the years.

