123Invent Inventor Develops New Racetrack Play Set For Children


2025-06-09 02:30:52
PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an exciting racetrack play set for children that allow them to race, move, and display toy cars in a fun and unique way," said an inventor, from Covina, Calif., "so I invented CHAMPION SPEED RACERS. My design not only promotes fun and imaginative play, but it also could help children with spatial awareness, creative thinking, logical reasoning, and fine motor skills."

The invention provides a new toy racetrack for children. In doing so, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also could promote imaginative play, and it could help children develop fine motor skills, creative thinking, and problem solving. Additionally, the invention features an exciting design that is easy to set up for hours of play.

The CHAMPION SPEED RACERS invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Wilfred Velasquez at 626-862-1932 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

