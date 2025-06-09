June Dairy Month Serves Up Fresh, Fast, Family-Ready Solutions

New Research Shows Parents Rely on Refrigerated Aisle Staples to Keep Summer Meals Easy and Nutrient-Packed



HARRISBURG, Pa., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether packing for a road trip, prepping lunches, or fueling up between summer activities, families are turning to the refrigerated dairy aisle for solutions that are fresh, fast, and family-ready. New research from the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) reveals that 77% of adults see refrigerated foods as a fresh way to build meals, and 70% associate them with wellness benefits, making them a go-to choice for parents navigating busy summer routines.

A woman shops the refrigerated dairy aisle, reaching for ingredients while holding her phone and a basket filled with groceries-highlighting the convenience and variety today's dairy aisle offers for busy families.

To celebrate June Dairy Month, NFRA is highlighting how today's refrigerated aisle is meeting evolving needs with health-forward, grab-and-go options and bold new flavors. Lifestyle expert and TV personality Evette Rios is helping bring the aisle to life, sharing simple recipes and ideas to make mealtime easier all summer long.

"Summer moves fast, and so do families," says Rios. "The dairy aisle is packed with everyday essentials that help parents stay prepared-pre-portioned snacks, protein-rich ingredients, and fresh twists on family favorites."

Speed Meets Substance in the Refrigerated Aisle

From string cheese and yogurt tubes to cottage cheese cups, dips, and refrigerated doughs, shoppers are turning to the dairy aisle for quick, delicious snacking and mealtime solutions. With so many fresh and nutrient-packed options, it's no wonder parents rely on these staples to keep summer meals easy and satisfying.

And when school's out and routines shift, pre-portioned dairy items become a key player in household meal planning-ideal for portion control, reducing waste, and keeping protein-packed options on hand for kids and adults alike.

New Tastes, New Possibilities

Today's dairy aisle is packed with inspiration for every kind of eater-from protein-packed snacks to bold, globally inspired flavors and family-friendly favorites. Research shows that while most consumers already associate refrigerated items with health and freshness, there's growing excitement around discovering new formats, cultural flavors, and time-saving solutions that bring more variety to the table.

"It's easy to elevate everyday meals with just a few items from the fridge," says Rios. "Whether you're entertaining or just getting dinner on the table, the dairy aisle has what you need to make it work."

Celebrate All Month Long-And Find Inspiration at EasyHomeMeals

As part of the celebration, NFRA is inviting consumers to discover just how easy-and delicious-mealtime can be with help from the dairy aisle. Throughout June Dairy Month, EasyHomeMeals is your go-to destination for summer recipes, helpful tips, and quick ideas using refrigerated favorites.

While you're there, don't miss your chance to enter the June Dairy Month $10,000 Sweepstakes-open now through July 2. It's the perfect way to explore new flavors, stock up on staples, and make the most of mealtime all summer long.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July); and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties. To learn more, visit nfraweb .

