Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DRDO Transfers Nine Defence Technologies To Psus & Private Sector Firms

DRDO Transfers Nine Defence Technologies To Psus & Private Sector Firms


2025-06-09 02:14:25
(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Jun 9 (KNN) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has completed the transfer of nine land systems and weapon platform technologies to various defence public sector undertakings (PSU) and private companies for commercial production.

The technology transfer ceremony took place on Saturday at the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located near Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat emphasised the successful deployment of indigenous defence systems during the licensing agreement handover ceremony.

The transferred technologies encompass a diverse range of military platforms and support systems.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence PSU, received licensing rights for the CBRN reconnaissance vehicle (tracked) Mark-II and expandable mobile shelter systems.

Private sector company Bharat Forge secured the mounted gun system technology, while Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited obtained rights for anti-terrorist vehicles (tracked).

Additional transfers included Vajra riot control vehicles to Tata Advanced Systems Limited and multi-purpose decontamination systems to both Dass Hitachi Limited and Goma Engineering Private Limited.

Several technologies related to the Arjun main battle tank platform were also transferred during the ceremony.

The full trailer tank transporter technology was licensed to multiple companies including Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Tata International Vehicle Applications, SDR Auto Private Limited, and John Galt International.

BEML additionally received licensing rights for both maintenance and repair vehicle technologies specifically designed for Arjun tank operations.

This technology transfer represents the facilitation of domestic production of critical military equipment while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN09062025000155011030ID1109652666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search