DRDO Transfers Nine Defence Technologies To Psus & Private Sector Firms
The technology transfer ceremony took place on Saturday at the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located near Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.
DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat emphasised the successful deployment of indigenous defence systems during the licensing agreement handover ceremony.
The transferred technologies encompass a diverse range of military platforms and support systems.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence PSU, received licensing rights for the CBRN reconnaissance vehicle (tracked) Mark-II and expandable mobile shelter systems.
Private sector company Bharat Forge secured the mounted gun system technology, while Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited obtained rights for anti-terrorist vehicles (tracked).
Additional transfers included Vajra riot control vehicles to Tata Advanced Systems Limited and multi-purpose decontamination systems to both Dass Hitachi Limited and Goma Engineering Private Limited.
Several technologies related to the Arjun main battle tank platform were also transferred during the ceremony.
The full trailer tank transporter technology was licensed to multiple companies including Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Tata International Vehicle Applications, SDR Auto Private Limited, and John Galt International.
BEML additionally received licensing rights for both maintenance and repair vehicle technologies specifically designed for Arjun tank operations.
This technology transfer represents the facilitation of domestic production of critical military equipment while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.
