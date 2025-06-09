GBP/USD Forecast Today 09/06: Drifts Lower After NFP (Video)
- The British pound did fall during the day on Friday as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. That being said, the market is likely to continue to look at the 1.3650 level above as a major barrier. If we can break above there, then I think we have a lot of buyers coming back into the picture and pushing the British pound to the 1.40 level.
However, it's probably worth noting that the US dollar strengthen against everything due to better than anticipated jobs numbers coming out of America. So, it's very possible that we are getting close to seeing the end of US dollar selling, especially with the massive amount of increase in rates that I have seen over the last couple of weeks.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAt this point in time, I anticipate that we see a lot of sideways action, but overall, I think there is still a lot of overhang when it comes to this market, as we had gotten a little bit ahead of ourselves. Ultimately, this is a pair that I'll be watching very closely, because it could give us a bit of a“heads up” as to how the US dollar will behave overall.Ready to trade the Forex GBP/USD analysis and predictions ? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment