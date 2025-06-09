403
BTC/USD Forecast Today 09/06: Buyers On Bounce (Video)
- During the trading session here on Friday as we have bounced from the 50 day EMA. This is a bit interesting. I think part of it may have been in reaction to the better than expected jobs number. Although I'm seeing headlines that like the one that just popped up on the chart that part of this was due to Trump and Elon arguing online. That sounds like nonsense to me. It sounds like analysts are trying to figure out a reason for the move. Sometimes there is no reason. Sometimes it's just people who are collecting profit.
We are in an uptrend, but we did just hit an all-time high and we've kind of pulled back. Looking at the chart, there's really nothing over the last, say, two and a half years that has me even thinking about selling.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAnd now, I think we've got a situation where we're going to try to break out. It may take some time, but I think we will get there eventually.Ready to trade daily Bitcoin forecast ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
