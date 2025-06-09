403
Dax Forecast Today 09/06: Holds Firm (Chart)
- The German index was fairly quiet during the trading session on Friday, as the market waited for the Non-Foreign Payroll announcement in the United States. This obviously has a major influence on risk appetite, and not to mention the fact that it has a major influence on the currency markets, which of course has a major influence on indices. After all, none of these markets operate in a vacuum, so one should not expect the DAX to be any different. Ultimately, DAX has been overbought for some time, so the fact that we are stretching out makes a certain amount of sense.
