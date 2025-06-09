403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forecast Today 09/06: Drifts Lower (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Australian dollar drifted a bit lower during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see a major barrier in the neighborhood of the 0.65 level. This is more or less a 50 pip range that offers a bit of a ceiling. The fact that we fell is not a huge surprise considering that the Non-Farm Payroll announcement came out hotter than anticipated during the Friday trading session, and of course we were at the top of the overall range that we have been stuck in for a while. Because of this, it makes a certain amount of sense that we would see the market try to return to it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment