Strategy's Bitcoin Cache Surges With Latest Buy

Strategy has bolstered its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin by adding 1,045 BTC to its treasury on 9 June 2025, spending approximately $110.2 million at an average price of $105,426 per coin. That brings its total above 582,000 BTC, acquired at an average cost of roughly $70,086 - boosting its 2025 yield on Bitcoin to 17.1%, according to an announcement by chairman Michael Saylor.

The firm's treasury now carries an estimated investment value of $40.79 billion. The latest acquisition is part of a relentless buying campaign that has seen the company accumulate tens of thousands of Bitcoins throughout the year. In late May, the group purchased an additional 4,020 BTC for $427 million, reaching 580,250 BTC by 26 May. Earlier that month, after a series of equity and debt raises, it added more than 300,000 BTC during Q1.

The corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy is underpinned by a multi‐layered capital stack designed to finance under market conditions without diluting shareholders or relinquishing control. This includes convertible debt, preferred stock instruments offering fixed yields with optional conversion to equity, and common shares. Analysts describe it as a breakthrough financial“operating system” that converts fiat capital into Bitcoin exposure at scale.

According to Bloomberg‐sourced commentary in May, the firm's approach involves at‐the‐market offerings in both equity and preferred instruments, supplemented by cash flow and convertible debt-without ever selling Bitcoin. Q1 financial results reported a Bitcoin yield of 13.7% by the end of March and BTC gains of $5.8 billion on holdings of 553,555 BTC, prompting an increase of its annual yield target from 15% to 25%.

As bitcoin markets rally and institutional demand grows, Strategy has signalled that this buying spree will continue. Saylor told CNBC that with just approximately 450 BTC of daily supply entering the market-and that institutional treasuries consuming the majority-long-term projections see Bitcoin appreciating by about 30% annually over the next two decades. He projected a price of $13 million per coin by 2045 under this trajectory.

The firm's outstanding holdings have prompted renewed attention on its financial structure. Bitcoin magazine highlighted how Strategy's preferred stock offerings-BRF, BRK, and STRF-are tailored to different investor profiles, from conservative to yield-seeking, all channelled into financing additional Bitcoin accumulation without asset sales.

Meanwhile, market watchers anticipate that Strategy's aggressive acquisition strategy may amplify the broader institutional bull thesis. One newsletter noted that as stock markets gain momentum during quarter-end, portfolio rebalancing often favours risk assets-potentially reinforcing demand for Bitcoin if equities outperform bonds.

Looking deeper into the timeline reveals that Strategy's Q1 momentum included over $7.7 billion in net proceeds from equity issuances, along with a further $2.3 billion by late April, fueling Bitcoin purchases. The company also embraced a change in accounting methodology from cost to fair value at the beginning of 2025, which triggered a $12.7 billion adjustment to retained earnings; however, the quarter closed with a $5.9 billion unrealised loss on digital assets.

Despite the volatility, management remains confident. The effective yield on BTC holdings is now over 17% year‐to‐date-an outcome of continued accumulation and price appreciation.

Regulatory and competitive landscapes are evolving. Analysts at Bitcoin magazine have pointed to Strategy's model as a blueprint for corporations seeking Bitcoin exposure without compromising control or shareholder value. Other public entities are entering the fray: one asset management firm completed a €300 million preferred issuance in Europe to build its own Bitcoin reserves.

Still, critics caution that the firm's heavy reliance on debt and preferred stock raises questions about leverage and long-term liquidity. Strategy's instruments are designed with structured priorities-from senior convertible notes deep down to common equity-potentially insulating Bitcoin holdings-but this structure also introduces obligations such as dividends and conversion terms.

Bitcoin's price is hovering above $105,000, near all-time highs, sustaining Strategy's value gains since the start of the year. If market momentum continues, on‐chain metrics suggest the company may keep adding to its stash throughout the summer, though any pullbacks or shifts in risk appetite by institutional investors could affect equity valuations and rebalancing flows.

Strategy's model has sparked imitation. A recent financing round raised $710 million in a corporate Bitcoin treasury fund in the US, marking the next wave of treasury diversification. As public companies vie to distinguish themselves, Strategy remains at the forefront, backed by a unique capital structure designed to sustain Bitcoin acquisitions through market cycles.

As of 9 June 2025, Strategy maintains its stance that it will continue to leverage multiple instruments-including equity, preferred stock, convertible debt and operational cash-to support Bitcoin accumulation. With its current holdings approaching $41 billion at cost and a yield of over 17%, it sits poised to exploit any volatility, while its financial apparatus attracts investor scrutiny and racetrack comparisons to traditional bond markets.

