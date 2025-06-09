Poonawalla Fincorp Launches 'Business Loan 24/7' For Msmes With Instant Digital Approvals
The new product features a digital risk assessment model that provides instant loan approval with flexible repayment terms for MSME borrowers.
The lending platform operates entirely through digital channels, utilising a Straight Through Processing model that eliminates traditional requirements for branch visits and physical documentation.
The system is designed to offer a streamlined onboarding and approval process for business customers seeking credit facilities.
According to the company, the solution incorporates advanced analytics and risk assessment frameworks to evaluate creditworthiness for self-employed individuals and MSME borrowers.
The platform processes digitised information directly from source documents to conduct risk assessments that extend beyond conventional credit evaluation metrics, with the stated goal of facilitating responsible lending to enterprises positioned for growth.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment