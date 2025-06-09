Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Montek Singh Ahluwalia Calls On States To Form Committees For SME Regulatory Reform

2025-06-09 02:07:09
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jun 9 (KNN) Montek Singh Ahluwalia, economist and former Deputy Chairman of India's Planning Commission, has proposed that state chief ministers establish dedicated committees to identify key areas for regulatory easing.

Speaking during a session moderated by The Indian Express Principal Correspondent Ravi Dutta Mishra, Ahluwalia highlighted that such decentralised initiatives could significantly benefit Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country.

His recommendation comes amid renewed national discussions on India's economic policy framework and the need to boost competitiveness through regulatory reform.

By placing the onus on states, Ahluwalia's proposal shifts the focus from centralised policymaking to state-led governance in fostering ease of doing business.

The emphasis on SME-focused deregulation aligns with ongoing government priorities to strengthen domestic manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

These businesses often face cumbersome compliance burdens, limiting their ability to scale compared to larger corporations.

State-level deregulation committees, Ahluwalia argued, would enable more responsive and systematic approaches to removing bureaucratic hurdles.

Such bodies could also institutionalise continuous review mechanisms, helping states build agile and competitive business environments.

(KNN Bureau)

