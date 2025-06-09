Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) And Toronto Blizzard Partner To Build Global Youth Soccer Pipeline



Brera Holdings and Toronto Blizzard are launching a grassroots soccer initiative focused on player development across North America and three continents.

The partnership draws on Blizzard's past collaboration with Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich to develop a training model for young players.

The program targets children as young as three, with development pathways extending into Brera's professional clubs in Italy, North Macedonia, Mongolia, and Mozambique.

Toronto Blizzard's longtime owner-coach Giuseppe“Joe” Parolini has been appointed Brera's Academy Sports Director for North America. Talent identification camps in Canada and training stints at European academies are expected to begin by summer 2026.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , a global sports investment group, is expanding its multi-club strategy into grassroots development through a new partnership with Canada's Toronto Blizzard Corp. The two organizations will work together to create a player development pipeline for boys and girls aged 3 to 18, linking local Canadian talent with professional football (soccer) clubs in Europe, Asia, and Africa ( ).

Brera, which owns and manages clubs in Italy's Serie B, North Macedonia's first division, and teams in Mongolian Premier League and Mozambique, will integrate its coaching methodologies into Blizzard's youth programs. The goal is to provide early-stage training that can ultimately lead to professional...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BREA are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN