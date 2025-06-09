GPT Gold: The First Browser Extension Turning AI Workflows Into On-Chain Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just over two years since the mainstream release of tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, generative AI has transitioned from novelty to necessity. A growing share of the global workforce now relies on AI to handle everything from research to customer service and marketing. According to Microsoft's 2024 Work Trend Index , 75% of knowledge workers now use AI assistants like ChatGPT and Grok daily, with these tools handling an average of 34% of workplace tasks. As of May 2025, ChatGPT boasts 800 million weekly active users globally, with over 122 million daily users processing over 1 billion queries daily. Grok, launched by xAI in November 2023, is gaining traction, particularly in regions like India, where its real-time data access via X appeals to users seeking uncensored insights.

However, beneath these impressive adoption figures lies a critical inefficiency. A study by Stanford University's Institute for Human-centered Artificial Intelligence finds that up to 17% of AI-generated responses contain“hallucinations”-plausible-sounding but factually incorrect statements and only 18% of users feel they are using AI tools effectively. Most inputs remain vague, overly simplistic, or structurally flawed - resulting in subpar AI outputs and user frustration.

This is what we call the“prompt gap”: users have powerful models at their fingertips, but lack the interface and feedback loop to use them well.

That's where GPT Gold comes in - and it's redefining how people interact with AI.

GPT Gold: Where Prompt Is Power









GPT Gold is the first browser extension-based Web3 platform designed to help users interact more effectively with AI tools like ChatGPT and Grok - by providing prompt suggestions, real-time optimization, and an engaging AI Agent NFT interface.

But the platform doesn't stop at assistance. It introduces a new model called GPT-to-Earn - where better prompting doesn't just lead to better answers, but to token rewards.

Every time you interact with AI through GPT Gold, your AI Agent becomes an active workforce, mines $GGA tokens on your behalf, and levels up with your usage.

"You don't just chat with AI - you train it, personalize it, and earn from it,” says the GPT Gold team .“It's a new layer of AI experience where prompts become power - and productivity becomes personal capital.”

Solving the Prompt Problem

GPT Gold addresses the growing divide between AI power and user performance. Most people know AI can help - but they don't know how to prompt it.

The extension solves that by:



Giving users real-time prompt suggestions

Structuring inputs for optimal LLM interpretation Using NFT-based AI Agents to guide and reward interactions

It's like having a personalized, token-generating co-pilot for your AI conversations.

GPT-to-Earn

Every time you use ChatGPT or Grok with the GPT Gold extension:



Your inactive agents are reactivated

Any agents below full energy are fully recharged And you start mining $GGA tokens, the platform's internal utility currency

This means your productivity - not your speculation - drives your rewards.

Start Free, Upgrade as You Grow

To make onboarding accessible, GPT Gold offers each new user a free GGA agent-GPT‐3.5 agent-a fully functional AI assistant that can start mining immediately.









Those seeking greater returns can purchase GGA Agent Boxes, which unlock agents of higher rarity and token-based upgrades.









GPT Gold's agents span four tiers:



GPT-3.5 (base)

GPT-4.0

GPT-4o GPT-4.5

The higher the tier, the better the mining rate and energy efficiency.

Keep Your Capital: The Advance & Repay System

To engage with GPT Gold's internal ecosystem-whether purchasing GGA Agent Boxes, upgrading agents, or powering mining-users can advance stable assets (USDT/USDC/USD1) into the GPT Gold Vault. In return, they receive $GGA tokens, which can be used across the platform.

When users are ready to exit or retrieve their funds, they simply repay the exact amount of $GGA originally issued. No interest is charged.

The system provides the economic flexibility of a token ecosystem, without locking user funds in risky speculation. With $GGA priced dynamically via a reserve-backed mechanism, the model encourages sustainable yield rather than short-term hype.

Invite, Engage, Earn Together

GPT Gold's 3-tier referral system rewards users for growing the ecosystem. Referrers receive a share of fees from their network's activity, while invitees can start with a free agent and immediate mining access.











Combined with a low-friction onboarding flow and gamified upgrade paths, GPT Gold empowers both crypto natives and AI newcomers to build meaningful value from their daily digital routines.

Real Utility, Real AI, Real Tokens

Unlike many“AI + crypto” projects still in concept or pre-launch phases, GPT Gold is now live and functional - offering:



A working browser extension

Real-time AI integration

NFT-based gamified agents An active economy powered by real user engagement

It's a future-forward take on AI interaction - where you don't just prompt a model; you own the interface, earn the rewards, and improve as you go .

GPT Gold is now available for public use.

Download the extension, activate your GGA agent, and experience the future of AI interaction - where every prompt pays.



