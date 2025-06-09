Vuzix Wins Most Innovative XR Product Award From XR Today And Will Participate In Augmented World Expo USA 2025

- Company also celebrates Auggies Award Finalist designation and participation in Augmented World Expo USA 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI ), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, will be participating in Augmented World Expo USA 2025 (AWE), which is being held June 10 through June 12 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. The AWE Auggie Awards Team has also recognized the Company's Ultralite Pro Smart Glasses as a top finalist in the "Best Headworn Device" category. Separately, the Company is pleased to announce that XR Today, a leading online publication that covers news, trends, and insights related to extended reality (XR) technologies, including virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, has named Vuzix the Winner of Most Innovative XR Product in its annual XR Awards.

AWE is the world's largest conference and expo for professionals focused on AR, Virtual Reality (VR) and Wearable Technology. At this event, Vuzix will be privately showcasing its family of smart glasses products including the Ultralite Pro, a lightweight 3-D binocular display OEM smart glasses platform for enterprise and consumer applications. Vuzix will be showcasing its full suite OEM services and white label products, which enable customers and partners to vastly accelerate time to market while eliminating costly engineering development design and manufacturing expenses.

The XR Awards 2025 is a premier global event that recognizes and celebrates excellence in XR, encompassing VR, AR, and mixed reality (MR). Organized by the Academy of International Extended Reality (AIXR), this annual awards ceremony honors outstanding achievements across various sectors, including healthcare, logistics, enterprise solutions, social impact, and immersive entertainment.

"We are honored to be named a winner by XR Today," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "This award highlights Vuzix' ability to innovate and execute, showcasing how our products enhance user experiences, streamline operations, and deliver measurable results. As a leader in the AR industry, Vuzix continues to push the boundaries of innovation, solidifying its position as a key market player."

At AWE, Vuzix welcomes all interested parties to contact Warren Russell at [email protected] to schedule a meeting or learn more about the Company's products and OEM solutions.

