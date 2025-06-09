Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Multifunctional Wearable For Enhanced Strength Training And Rehabilitation

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Langston M. of Holly Hill, FL is the creator of the Exercise Running Vest, a fully customizable exercise vest designed to provide resistance and weight training without the need for cumbersome or handheld equipment. The vest offers an all-in-one solution for building strength, enhancing endurance, and supporting recovery. It features a variety of strategically placed attachments including elastic tubes, ankle and wrist braces, a helmet for neck training, and customizable weight packets to create a fully integrated resistance system.The Exercise Running Vest is designed to let users train smarter and more efficiently. Whether targeting specific muscle groups or looking for a new or different approach to rehabilitation, the vest adapts to the wearer's needs while keeping their hands free. Key features of the vest include:.Elastic Tubing on key joint areas like ankles, knees, and elbows to add natural resistance across the body..Customizable Weights, like 1-lb. packets, that can be added to the vest, ankle area, and even the helmet to intensify training..Helmet Attachment to target neck muscles that is a unique feature not commonly found in traditional training gear..Hands-Free Design that eliminates the need to hold bands or weights, offering a seamless and mobile workout experience.The vest aids in both casual fitness and serious workouts and is ideal for strength training, physical rehabilitation, and high-performance conditioning. Resistance workouts are made more versatile by combining mobility and functionality in a single wearable item. This vest would be a significant benefit to any manufacturer's product line.Langston filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Exercise Running Vest product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Exercise Running Vest can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.