Counting Days To Recovery, Yusuf Opens Up About His Painful Journey With Mpox

When Yusuf Sesay first noticed a strange itch around his genital area, mpox wasn't the first thing that came to mind. He figured it might just be a mild infection, something a quick pharmacy run could fix. But within a few days, the discomfort spiralled into something harder to ignore: fever, pounding headaches, and the kind of fatigue that made getting out of bed quite difficult.

Yet, he kept self-medicating, hoping it would go away.

“I was embarrassed,” he says quietly.“I didn't think it was serious at first. Then I became scared.”

Yusuf is one of over 3,600 people in Sierra Leone who have tested positive for mpox since the start of 2025. But numbers alone don't capture what it's like to live through it. The physical pain, the emotional toll, the fear of being judged. Sitting on a hospital chair in one of Freetown's mpox treatment centres, he's ready to share his story.

“It started with itching. Down there,” he says, not making eye contact at first.“I thought it was just a regular infection. Something I could treat with meds from the pharmacy. But the symptoms didn't stop. The itching got worse.”

“I was scared,” he says,“and ashamed. I told the woman I slept with that she had given me something. She said it wasn't from her. I didn't know what to believe. So I just kept quiet and and tried to fix it myself.”

By the time he arrived at the treatment centre, he was exhausted, physically, mentally, emotionally. The sores had worsened. He knew he needed help.

“I feel a lot better now,” he says.“The treatment is working. The health workers have been amazing. They respect and care for us. They don't judge.”

There are four mpox treatment centres in Freetown. The centre where Yusuf is recovering is one of them and like the others, it is receiving support from the World Health Organization, which has been working closely with the government of Sierra Leone since the outbreak began.“In close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and partners, we are working to break the chain of transmission and safeguard lives.” – Dr George Ameh, WHO Country Representative.

WHO is helping to strengthen the mpox response, from delivering medical supplies and equipment to providing technical guidance and supporting community engagement.

“We are gratful to the health workers, who are taking good care of us.”

He speaks calmly, openly. No hesitation. He knows people outside still doubt that mpox is real. Some think it's a hoax. While others believe it only affects a certain class of people.

“Let me tell you something,” Yusuf says, his voice a little firmer now.“Mpox is real. I've lived it. I am still living it. If you notice any signs, don't wait. Don't be like me. Go to the hospital early. It makes a huge difference.”

Since January, Sierra Leone has reported more than 3,600 confirmed cases of mpox. And behind each number is someone like Yusuf, with a similar story.

“Stay safe. Wash your hands. Protect yourself. Don't be careless. What I am going through now... I could have avoided it if I had gone to the hospital earlier.”

During WHO's recent visit to the centre, Yusuf didn't hesitate to speak to the team, where he shared his story, answered questions and assured the team he's ready to help raise awareness, so others don't go through the same thing.

“I want to help. Even if it's just talking to people. If hearing my story helps one person stay safe, then it's worth it.”

In a time when stigma and misinformation can keep people from seeking care or speaking up, Yusuf's honesty is refreshing and will save lives.

