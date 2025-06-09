Zabka Group Receives Top AAA MSCI ESG Rating In First International Assessment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the first time, Zabka Group S.A. has been formally assessed under the global MSCI ESG Rating framework and has received the highest possible rating – AAA – placing the company among the top 10% of retail sector companies worldwide. This assessment follows Żabka's inclusion in the MSCI Poland Standard Index and the MSCI Global Investable Market Index in March 2025.

POZNAŃ, Poland, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MSCI ESG Rating is one of the most widely recognised global benchmarks for assessing the maturity of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, covering over 17,000 issuers worldwide.

MSCI indices serve as a crucial point of reference for international institutional investors. Żabka Group's inclusion bolsters its visibility and investment appeal across global capital markets.

"We regard the AAA rating from MSCI ESG as a clear mandate to further strengthen our ESG practices and scale solutions that deliver lasting value – commercially, socially and environmentally. Żabka's inclusion in the MSCI indices marked an important step in our strategy to build long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Tomasz Blicharski, Group Chief Strategy & Development Officer.

"ESG is a core pillar of our growth strategy, and we apply the same discipline to sustainability targets as we do to operational and financial objectives. The Group's clearly articulated ESG agenda continues to gain recognition among international investors – as evidenced by the strong demand for our recent issuance of the sustainability-linked bond," said Marta Wrochna-Łastowska, CFO of Żabka Group.

The AAA rating reflects both the Group's maturity in managing ESG risks and the strength of its implementation across governance, social and environmental areas.

What is the MSCI ESG Rating?

The MSCI ESG Rating, developed by global analytics firm MSCI Inc., is one of the most widely recognised and extensively used frameworks for assessing ESG risk exposure and organisational maturity. Its methodology examines both a company's exposure to material ESG risks based on its business profile and its ability to manage those risks through appropriate policies, controls, and operational practices.

Ratings are assigned on a seven-point scale: CCC, B, BB, BBB, A, AA and AAA . The highest rating, AAA , is awarded to industry leaders who not only demonstrate robust ESG risk management but also implement innovative and enduring solutions that help set standards across the sector.

Further information on Żabka Group's ESG initiatives can be found in the 2024 Annual Report : Raport-roczny-Zabka-Group-2024.pdf

Source: Żabka Group

