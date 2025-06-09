Algus Launches New Service Advantage Program To Deliver Expert Packaging Equipment Support

DEKALB, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The newly introduced service offering provides on-demand technical expertise, faster response times, and complete support for packaging operations of all sizes.

As a leader in thermoforming, sealing, and packaging automation, Algus Packaging is excited to announce the launch of Algus Service Advantage - a newly expanded service program built to support a wide range of machinery and packaging operations.

This expert-driven initiative gives manufacturers access to a dedicated service team offering faster response times, broader equipment coverage, and a holistic approach to packaging performance - from heat seal tooling and robotics to machine controls and full-line optimization.

“We built the Algus Service Advantage to give our customers the flexibility, expertise, and fast response they need to maintain performance and keep their packaging lines moving, no matter what challenges arise,” says Aaron Aska, Machines & Controls Manager at Algus.

Broad Equipment Support for Fast, Expert Response

Unlike many service programs, Algus Service Advantage supports most leading packaging machine brands, not just those that are Algus-made - offering rapid, experienced troubleshooting and maintenance when and where it's needed.

A dedicated in-house service staff ensures that requests are handled quickly and professionally, often with turnaround times faster than industry averages.

Full-Line Optimization - Beyond Just Machinery

Algus Service Advantage goes beyond basic equipment repair. The program addresses every aspect of the packaging process, including:

.Preventative maintenance to extend equipment lifespan

.Diagnostics & repairs for sealing, feeding, and control systems

.Machine upgrades including robotics, labelers, and safety systems

.Controls & programming support, offered both remote and on-site

.Seal tooling performance optimization

.Efficiency audits for increased throughput and reduced waste

.Training & documentation to strengthen in-house capabilities

The Algus Service Team – The Experts Behind the Packaging Excellence

The program is led by a highly experienced, cross-functional team:

.Aaron Aska, Machines & Controls Manager – Automation and performance optimization specialist

.Joe Hathcoat, Service Technician – Mechanical systems and troubleshooting expert

.Debi DuMont, Service Support Specialist – Manages coordination and ensures fast response to service needs

Algus Service Advantage is available by request and tailored to your unique operation. For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact ... or visit .

About Algus Packaging

Algus Packaging is a leader in thermoformed packaging, heat seal tooling, and automated packaging machinery, engineering state-of-the-art solutions from concept to completion. With decades of expertise, Algus specializes in designing and building custom packaging and machinery that ensures the perfect fit, functionality, and shelf appeal. Committed to innovation, Algus partners with brands and retailers to push the boundaries of packaging design and technology.

Andrew Ford

Algus Packaging

+1 708-723-5394

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.