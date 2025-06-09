Hydration Room Opens New IV Therapy Clinic In Porter Ranch, Launches Industry-First NAD+ IV Membership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Porter Ranch clinic features a full menu of doctor-formulated wellness treatments in a modern, spa-like environment. It also serves as the debut of Hydration Room's first-of-its-kind NAD+ IV Membership, a program built around consistent, clinical-grade cellular support for brain health, energy production, and longevity.

"We're excited to bring Hydration Room to Porter Ranch and give this community access to personalized, proactive wellness care," said Michelle Mendoza, CEO of Hydration Room. "From immunity support to high-performance recovery and long-term brain health, our offerings are built to help patients feel better faster and stay better, longer."

A Wellness Experience Built for Modern Lives

Founded by board certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room has grown to nearly 40 locations across California, offering IV and injection therapy guided by licensed medical providers. Treatments are customized to each patient's wellness goals , and membership options are available to encourage long-term health through regular care.

The Porter Ranch clinic is designed to deliver a high-touch experience, where patients can relax in private or semi-private treatment areas while receiving IV therapy for fatigue, malabsorption,inflammation, dehydration, viral illness, and more.

Introducing the NAD+ IV Membership: A First in the Industry

Hydration Room's new NAD+ Membership makes it easier for patients to stay consistent with one of the most powerful cellular therapies available. NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) plays a key role in mitochondrial function, DNA repair, and cognitive clarity but levels decline with age and stress.

Available in three flexible dosing tiers, the membership offers monthly access to NAD+ IV therapy guided by Hydration Room's clinical team. It also includes exclusive member perks like shareable treatment credits, ongoing provider support, and access to private treatment rooms at select locations, including Porter Ranch, for a more personalized, comfortable experience.

"NAD+ is one of the most clinically promising molecules we use. It plays a critical role in cellular energy production, DNA repair, and neurological function," said Dr. Brett Florie, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Hydration Room. "I've experienced the cognitive and physical benefits of monthly NAD+ therapy firsthand, and I'm proud that we're now making it more accessible, consistent, and affordable for patients through this membership model."

Limited-Time Grand Opening Offers – Porter Ranch Only

To celebrate its opening, the Porter Ranch clinic is offering two limited-time promotions for new patients:



Buy One, Get One Free IV Drip

Receive a complimentary IV drip with the purchase of any full-priced IV therapy. Great for sharing with a friend or kickstarting a wellness routine.

50% Off First Month of NAD+ Membership

Join any NAD+ tier and receive 50% off your first month. Choose the plan that fits your goals, and start experiencing the benefits of consistent, doctor-led NAD+ therapy.

These exclusive offers are only available at the Porter Ranch location.

About Hydration Room

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room bridges the gap between traditional medicine and high-end wellness through IV therapy, vitamin injections, and personalized treatment plans. With over 30 locations across California and growing, Hydration Room is trusted by thousands of patients for its commitment to clinical integrity, personalized care, and results that last.

To learn more or book a treatment, visit or stop by the new clinic at 19731 Rinaldi Street, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 .

Media Contact:

Tina McClelland

VP Marketing

858-705-2623

[email protected]

Hydrationroom

SOURCE Hydration Room