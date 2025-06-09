Trojan Battery Unleashes Long Range And Next-Level Power With Lithium Onepacktm High Performance (HP)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Trojan Lithium OnePack HP is rewriting the rules of what can be achieved with a golf cart. Our newest addition to the OnePack family embodies a century of market leadership and innovation. It offers more power for more speed and torque, and enables more aftermarket modifications and additions, all at a safer 48V," said Laurie Oswald, Chief Commercial Officer of Trojan Battery. "HP is our most powerful battery ever and is a market-changing solution."

More Torque, Speed and Range

With a maximum continuous draw of 300 amps, maximum instantaneous draw of 1000 amps in 0.2 seconds, and maximum instantaneous draw of 750 amps in 2.0 seconds, Trojan Lithium OnePack HP redefines performance for 48V solutions. It delivers 50% more amp draw capability, provides more power potential, and at 171 Ah capacity, HP can carry passengers up to 75 miles per charge without sacrificing performance. All these benefits are realized without the added expense of upgrading carts to support 72V.

Safe and Reliable Solution

Trojan Battery continues to lead the industry in safety and reliability. All Lithium OnePack battery packs, including OnePack HP, use lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) chemistry and offer four levels of safety redundancy. It also features a self-protecting Battery Management System (BMS). Every Trojan lithium battery is designed, tested, and finalized in the U.S., for the highest standards of quality control.

The OnePack HP delivers multiple layers of safety, more power and a 10-year limited warranty.

Benefits for Dealers and Fleet Managers

For dealers and fleet managers, Trojan Lithium OnePack HP means less training, fewer parts, and simpler installs - with no need for high-voltage components or complicated system upgrades. With a single SKU that covers long-range and high-power applications, inventory management becomes easier and more cost-effective.

Family of Solutions

Trojan Lithium OnePack is a family of power solutions that have unrivaled performance, advanced safety features, and a long warranty in an easy-to-install single battery pack. In addition to OnePack HP, the family includes the OnePack 48V 105Ah Lithium Battery Pack and OnePack Extended Range (XR) 48V 171Ah Lithium Battery Pack .

For more information about Trojan Lithium OnePack HP, visit the product page .

About Trojan Battery Company

For a century, Trojan Battery Company has provided batteries to meet the needs of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, and material handling equipment. Trojan Battery Company has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep cycle flooded, lithium-ion, gel, AGM, and AES batteries.

Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Trojan Battery operates manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia; Santa Fe Springs, California; Reynosa, Mexico; and Shanghai, China; as well as two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States, offices in Europe and Asia, and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors.

