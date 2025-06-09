SLKOR Brand Visual Identity System (VIS Version 25.04) Interpretation

MENAFN - GetNews) In today's era, a brand is not only a corporate identifier but also the external manifestation of a company's culture and core values. Throughout its development, SLKOR has consistently regarded brand building as a crucial element of the company's growth. In May 2025, the company officially launched and fully implemented the "VIS Standardization System (Version 25.04)", aiming to enhance brand recognition and market competitiveness through a unified visual identity system. To ensure the smooth rollout and deep integration of the new VIS, General Manager Song Shiqiang personally led specialized training sessions, detailing the brand values and significance conveyed by this system.

He emphasized: "Brand building concerns the first impression we make on customers, peers, and resource contributors. Every detail represents the image of SLKOR, and everyone must attach great importance to it." These elements incorporate aspects of traditional Chinese culture while reflecting the contemporary characteristics of the company's informatization, digitization, and globalization, enabling us to spread Chinese culture globally, tell the Chinese story well, and effectively sell products researched, developed, and manufactured in China.

VIS, the Visual Identity System, is a crucial way for a company to present its brand image externally. The SLKOR "VIS Standardization System (Version 25.04)" not only systematically optimizes visual elements such as the company's brand logo and fonts but also introduces new items like gifts and eco-bags. It permeates every detail inside and outside the company through six categories of display forms, including the office environment, apparel, and mascot, thereby strengthening the SLKOR brand's recognition and memorability.

I. Brand Logo & Slogan

The SLKOR brand logo employs a classic red and yellow color scheme. The dominant, steady, and imposing red is paired with vibrant yellow typography, highlighting the distinct image of "SLKOR" as a domestic brand. The layout of the logo and slogan is generous and comfortable. The angled treatment of the font creates a visual tension suggestive of readiness for action.

SLKOR Logo (Chinese & English Versions)

II. Company Business Cards & PPT Templates

SLKOR business cards and PPT templates primarily feature a red color scheme, incorporating carbon grey PCB circuit patterns as the design base. The visual impact of the red-grey contrast breaks the monotony of a single dull tone while cleverly highlighting the company's high-tech attributes. The business cards are specifically printed on ice-white paper, featuring a smooth, textured surface that exudes a modern feel.

SLKOR New Business Card Design

SLKOR PPT Template Design (Inner Page)

III. Apparel

SLKOR's workwear and basketball jerseys continue the brand's iconic red primary color. Maintaining visual consistency, Mr. Song Shiqiang introduced subtle variations in the logo's font details. This ensures the workwear projects a professional corporate image while radiating SLKOR's steady and imposing brand essence, whereas the basketball jerseys showcase vigorous youthful energy.

SLKOR Workwear

SLKOR Workwear Display

SLKOR Style Basketball Jersey

"SLKOR Warriors Basketball Team" Team Building Display

IV. Mascot (AI Robot)

"Vitality Kid" serves as SLKOR's brand ambassador. Its dynamic posture and bright smile embody the team's energetic spirit. Its electronic eye design and tech-inspired antenna elements retain the affinity of a cartoon character while accurately conveying the professional attributes of the semiconductor industry. Its current application is within SLKOR's AI intelligent customer service robot. Mr. Song Shiqiang indicated that peripheral products like mouse pads, nap pillows, plush dolls, and keychains will be launched in the future!

SLKOR Mascot --- VITALITY KID

V. Tape & Stickers

SLKOR's shipping cartons adopt a minimalist design philosophy, using a striking honeycomb hexagonal array to intuitively display product series. This not only reflects the systematic thinking of a tech enterprise but also ensures the rapid recognition of visual information. Currently, SLKOR products comprise three main series: Diodes & Transistors, Power Devices, and Power Management ICs. New products like Hall Sensors, ADCs, and BMS have also been launched, with years of technical accumulation in dedicated MCUs and interface chips! SLKOR's high-end products () include developed Silicon Carbide (SiC) SBD Diodes, SiC MOSFETs, IGBTs, Ultra-Fast Recovery Power Diodes, etc., meeting the needs of industries such as high-end equipment, communications & power, solar photovoltaics, medical devices, industrial internet, new energy vehicles, small two-wheelers, and power tools. General products include Schottky Diodes, ESD Protection Diodes, TVS Transient Voltage Suppression Diodes, General-Purpose Diodes, and Transistors. Power devices cover High/Medium/Low Voltage MOSFETs, FRD High Voltage Diodes, SiC SBD High Voltage Diodes, Thyristors (SCRs), and Bridge Rectifiers. Power management chips include LDOs, AC-DC, DC-DC series, along with various sensors, general-purpose & high-speed optocouplers, passive crystal oscillators, etc., providing supporting services for customers.

SLKOR Tape and Carton Display

The red advertising stickers feature a subtle PCB circuit pattern background texture, showcasing the company's focus on electronic components.

SLKOR Office Space Advertising Sticker Display

VI. Brand Penetration Peripheral Gift Series

SLKOR's corporate gifts adhere to the design philosophy of "Simple, Practical, Quality First." They select everyday, high-frequency-use items as carriers to showcase the corporate image through unified brand visual language. The gift series includes red business umbrellas, portable silent fans, custom mineral water, wireless Bluetooth earphones, fast-charging power banks, foldable advertising fans, multi-functional phone stands, and eco-friendly canvas tote bags. Each product is crafted from high-quality materials and imprinted with SLKOR's iconic red brand logo.

SLKOR Various Small Gift Series

SLKOR Eco Bag

The above six forms, whether in the logo, apparel, or various details, convey the core values and philosophy of the SLKOR brand. General Manager Song Shiqiang stated that the implementation of the VIS standardization system is a long-term, significant project. It requires continuous refinement, professional focus, and attention to detail, leading to gradual perfection, enhanced competitiveness, and the achievement of sustainable development goals. This aligns with the corporate cultural concepts of "Integrity", "Continuous Improvement", "Resilience", and "Attention to Detail" shared by Kinghelm and SLKOR. It is beneficial for elevating the brand image and communication efficiency of both "Kinghelm" and "SLKOR", fostering internal cohesion and centripetal force within the company, accelerating the internationalization process of Kinghelm and SLKOR, and is also a manifestation of the company's soft power! As the company's strength and scale increase, SLKOR will continue to deepen its brand strategy in the future. Guided by the new VIS system, it will provide customers with higher-quality products and services, further enhancing the brand's influence and competitiveness in the market, and striving relentlessly to become a leading semiconductor brand in China.

Popular SLKOR Models at Huaqiangbei Flagship Store

Mr. Song Shiqiang is a Researcher on Private Economy at the Development Research Center of the State Council, a member of the Electronic Information Expert Database of the China Association for Science and Technology, a Huaqiangbei Business Research Expert, and a popular science columnist on integrated circuits. Mr. Song Shiqiang previously served as CEO of an international listed real estate company. He currently invests in and operates Shenzhen Slkor Semiconductor Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd., building the SLKOR and Kinghelm "Kinghelm" brands, which have now grown into influential, reputable, and internationally recognized brands with significant voice. Mr. Song Shiqiang has dedicated many years to the electronics industry, continuously striving for a better business environment and public opinion atmosphere in Huaqiangbei, hoping to establish Shenzhen Huaqiangbei as a window of China's reform and opening-up and a business card of Shenzhen's economic development.

Mr. Song Shiqiang, General Manager of SLKOR and Kinghelm

In 2015, General Manager Song Shiqiang invested in and established Shenzhen Slkormicro Semicon Co., Ltd. in Huaqiangbei. SLKOR was among the early international players to master the production technology of high-voltage SiC MOSFETs. It has obtained dozens of invention patents related to MOSFETs, IGBTs, TVS diodes, and component packaging & testing, and has been certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise. Song Shiqiang stated that the semiconductor industry itself is highly internationalized and standardized, with an extensive global supply chain. SLKOR has become a representative of China's semiconductor industry going global. Together with Kinghelm Electronics , it serves over 20,000 customers worldwide, striving to achieve the vision of becoming a "Semiconductor Leader."