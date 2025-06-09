Ambassadors Accelerate Carepatrol's Alignedcaretm Program

Beta testing begins for proprietary value-based care model driven by advisor insights



TROY, Mich., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol , a leading senior care solutions franchise with more than 200 locations open across 40 states and Canada, is advancing its proprietary AlignedCareTM Value-Based Care (VBC) Certification Program with the selection of its first Ambassador team. The select group of experienced advisors will act as early adopters, leading beta testing and shaping the future for value-based care integration within senior care advisory services.

The AlignedCare Program represents a transformative step in how care solutions are guided and recommended. Advisors who complete the certification will be qualified to support families using an evidence-informed model based on outcomes, social determinants of health, and care collaboration. Built on value-based care principles informed by the 8 Dimensions of Wellness, the program enables higher levels of client precision and personalization, while also expanding value-based care partnership networks.

"We believe the best outcomes come from truly understanding each client's needs and working collaboratively across the care continuum," said Wendy Harris, CarePatrol of Greater Mobile and Northwest Florida, Owner, Certified Senior Advisor (CSA)® and Program Ambassador. "That's what value-based care means to us-putting people first, always."

Throughout the beta phase, AlignedCare Ambassadors will be applying the model within their current practices and providing critical feedback on assessment tools, strategic workflows, and outcomes tracking. Insights provided and gained during this phase will assist in system-wide implementation.

"We're thrilled with the early momentum of the AlignedCare Program and the enthusiasm from our Ambassador team," said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and brand president of CarePatrol. "Our advisors are stepping into a leadership role that goes far beyond traditional care advisory. By aligning every recommendation with value-based care principles, we are building a more complete, measurable, and compassionate model for senior care."

The current Ambassador team of CarePatrol advisors includes: Heather Ashby, Jenn Gomer, Gina Gordon, Wendy Harris, Ashley O'Sullivan, Lacie Petsch, Nicholas Wake, and Julie Whitbeck-Lewinski.

Each AlignedCare Ambassador plays a vital role in strengthening CarePatrol's mission to strengthen senior care advisory services through professional development, collaboration, and meaningful community impact. This next phase of the initiative builds on CarePatrol's legacy of innovation, using evidence-informed practices to deliver personalized, outcome-focused advisory solutions. A full system-wide rollout of the AlignedCareTM Certification Program is anticipated later this year.

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise in the United States. With more than 225 locations sold across 40 states and Canada, local senior advisors provide a no-cost service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 14 years in a row, including its induction into the Hall of Fame in 2024, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit .

