Swishtelecoms Expands Broadband Reach Into Australia, Canada, Mexico, And Africa

Expansion of SwishTelecoms into Australia, Canada, Mexico and Africa

SwishTelecoms launches broadband service across four new regions as part of its global expansion strategy.

- James van Houten CEOLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SwishTelecoms , a division of Swish World Group , has officially announced its broadband service expansion into four new major markets: Australia, Canada, Mexico, and multiple African nations.Already operating in 18 European and American countries, SwishTelecoms is rapidly building a reputation for accessible, high-quality wireless broadband powered by trusted infrastructure partners. Unlike traditional telecom providers, SwishTelecoms requires no in-person installations - customers simply receive pre-configured routers that work out of the box.The expansion is part of a broader growth strategy to deliver reliable internet and VoIP phone services across underserved and high-demand regions. By leveraging partnerships with global network operators and hardware manufacturers like Asus and Yealink, SwishTelecoms ensures affordability, speed, and service flexibility for both residential and business customers.“This is a major milestone not just for SwishTelecoms but for the communities we serve,” said James van Houten, CEO of Swish World Group.“We're committed to bridging the digital divide, especially in regions where traditional providers have failed to deliver.”SwishTelecoms plans to activate services in Australia and Canada by August 2025, followed by Mexico and the first wave of African nations by October 2025. Coverage areas and package details will be listed on swishtelecoms and regional mirrors as rollout proceeds.About SwishTelecomsSwishTelecoms is a Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) delivering high-speed broadband and secure VoIP solutions across Europe, the Americas, and beyond. The company is a proud subsidiary of Swish World Group.

