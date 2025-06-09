India Conducts Large-Scale Air Drill Amid Ongoing Tensions With Pakistan
This military drill occurred about a month after India launched “Operation Sindoor,” its another campaign against Pakistan in decades.
The operation followed a deadly attack on a tourist bus in Kashmir that killed 26 people, for which India accused Pakistan, an allegation Islamabad has denied.
The ensuing four days of clashes included a massive aerial battle, considered one of the largest dogfights since World War II, before both nuclear-armed neighbors agreed to a ceasefire brokered through US diplomatic intervention.
