Modii Inc. Announces Successful Capital Raise To Accelerate Smart Mobility Solutions Across The U.S.

Backed by EVP, the investment fuels Modii's expansion in the digital transformation of parking and mobility infrastructure.

DENVER, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modii Inc ., a U.S. based smart mobility software company, today announced the successful close of its seed round, led by Australia-based venture firm EVP . The raise comes amid rapid adoption of Modii's SaaS-based cloud platform by major cities, universities and parking operators, guiding the digitization and optimization of their transportation infrastructure.

About Modii's Platform

Modii provides a centralized platform for the analysis and optimization of parking and mobility infrastructure. The cloud-based platform aggregates real-time data on the utilization and revenue of existing parking assets and leverages AI-driven analytics to predict future demand, enabling operators to improve user experience, asset efficiency, and operational decision-making.

In the US, the company now manages over a million parking spaces for customers including multiple 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities and several of the most visited cities in the US . University clients include half of the ten largest universities by daily attendance in the US. Modii's live environments can be explored at .

Use of Funds

With this investment, Modii plans to expand operations, enhance its engineering and product capabilities, and grow customer delivery and success teams in key U.S. markets.

"This capital raise validates both our vision and our execution," said Mark Frumar , CEO of Modii. "We're now positioned to scale innovation that directly improves daily mobility experiences and infrastructure for communities across the U.S."

With the investment, EVP Principal, Mark Velik will join the Board of Modii.

"Modii has built a world-class product with clear customer demand," said Mark Velik, Principal at EVP. "We're excited to support their continued innovation in this long overlooked but essential sector."

About Modii

Modii is guiding the shift towards smart parking and mobility solutions to help create smarter, greener, and safer cities, universities, and communities around the world. Modii provides customers with real data on the usage of their parking infrastructure to enable data-led decision-making. The foundation data helps communities achieve increased accessibility and connectivity, the reduction of congestion, emissions, and improved asset management.

Modii recently completed a 2-year research study in partnership with the Department of Civil Engineering at The University of Texas at Arlington to test the impact and effectiveness of Modii's platform and parking guidance solution. Grant-funded by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the study found Modii's Platform provides the following improvements to parking operations:



Increased revenue by an average of 8.5% in monitored parking zones.

Reduced parking violations by up to 60%, improved driver behavior and promoted self-regulation by drivers.

Lowered enforcement costs through the analysis of parking trends aiding focused patrols. Guided strategic refinements to parking policy, parking operations and enforcement with the help of measured evidence.

Website: Modii

Press contact: [email protected]

About EVP

EVP is an early stage venture capital firm focused on B2B software companies. EVP currently has over $250m under management across a portfolio of over 40 software companies. Based in Sydney, Australia, EVP invests entirely in B2B SaaS and marketplace companies across a broad range of industries. Companies include the likes of Ignition, Deputy, Shippit, Lumary, Hnry and Mutinex.

