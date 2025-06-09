Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market To Surpass USD 14.00 Billion By 2032, With At 9.06% CAGR SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 7.04 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 14.00 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 9.06% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| .By Type (OTP Type, FLASH Type, MP3 Decoding Type)
.By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automobile, Smart Lock, Kids Toys, Others)
Key Industry Segmentation
By Type
In 2024, the MP3 decoding segment led the intelligent voice control chip market with a 44.94% revenue share, due to features such as high-quality sound used in applications such as smart speakers, automotive infotainment systems, and portable music players. The likes of Conexant and SigmaTel have taken it a step up with cutting-edge processors.
The FLASH type segment is projected to grow fastest at a 10.21% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, as it is anticipated to be reprogrammable and flex and is used as a smart home and car interface, led by companies such as MediaTek.
By Application
In 2024, the consumer electronics segment led the intelligent voice control chip market, contributing over 33.56% of revenue, since the voice control was broadly utilized in smart TVs, smartphones and home appliances. LGE introduced AI into devices using the ThinQ platform, while companies like Sensory, Inc. have supplied voice interaction with TrulyHandsfree technology to other devices.
The automotive segment is set to grow fastest at a 10.02% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for hands-free voice features to increase user safety and convenience of drivers. Deal-making by companies such as Sound Hound AI and innovations like Nio Inc.'s Nomi AI demonstrate the growing role of voice control chips in cars.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- ARC Mouser Electronics Mythic UC-Davis WayTronic Chirag International Dhwaj International S M Semiconductors Dongguan City Zhigan Electronic Technology Co. Guangzhou Jiuxin Electronic Technology Co. Ltd
Recent News:
- In Dec 2024, XPENG Motors set a new monthly delivery record with 23,917 vehicles, led by the XPENG MONA M03 surpassing 10,000 units for two consecutive months. The company's strong market performance follows its successful dual listing on the NYSE and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, solidifying its financial foundation for growth. In Jul 2024, Seeed Studio released the ReSpeaker Lite, a low-power two-mic-on-board solution with onboard XMOS XU316 voice processing for far-field speech recognition, perfect for home automation. The ReSpeaker Voice Assistant Kit adds an ESP32S3 microcontroller to this, with quick start packs ranging from USD 24.90 to USD 36.90.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market Segmentation, by Type
8. Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market Segmentation, by Application
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
