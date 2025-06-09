Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market To Surpass USD 14.00 Billion By 2032, With At 9.06% CAGR SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market growth is driven by rising demand for smart assistants, AIpowered voice interfaces, proliferation of smart home & IoT devices, and edge computing demands. Austin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market Size was valued at USD 7.04 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.00 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.06% over the forecast period 2025-2032.” Rising Integration of Voice Assistants Fuels Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market Growth The global intelligent voice control chip market is steadily growing, driven by the widespread adoption of voice-enabled devices in consumer electronics, automotive systems, and smart homes. Voice systems are improved by AI and edge computing with ability to recognize that encourages demand in all fields. Voice technology Consumers are increasingly interacting with spoke assistive technology, particularly at home, with more than 8 billion digital voice assistants predicted to be in use by 2024. U.S. Market Grows Fast. The U.S. market is surging on the back of great adoption of Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant on various devices. The U.S. intelligent voice control chip market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.05% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.This trend, coupled with heavy investment and ongoing semiconductor advancements, positions consumer electronics as the core driver of this market's growth. Get a Sample Report of Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market Forecast @ Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market Growth Across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America The Asia Pacific region led the intelligent voice control chip market in 2024 with a 37.21% revenue share, owing to rapid adoption of smart devices and AI technologies by key players like iFlytek, Baidu, etc. China leads in the market any way you look at it: the sheer number of manufacturers, with the government on their side. North America is expected to grow fastest with a 9.94% CAGR, driven by increasing demand in Automotive and Healthcare, featuring companies such as SoundHound AI. Europe shows steady growth with Germany at the forefront, while the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America experience gradual expansion supported by AI investments and rising voice technology use. Intelligent Voice Control Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.04 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.00 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.06% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation .By Type (OTP Type, FLASH Type, MP3 Decoding Type)

.By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automobile, Smart Lock, Kids Toys, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the MP3 decoding segment led the intelligent voice control chip market with a 44.94% revenue share, due to features such as high-quality sound used in applications such as smart speakers, automotive infotainment systems, and portable music players. The likes of Conexant and SigmaTel have taken it a step up with cutting-edge processors.

The FLASH type segment is projected to grow fastest at a 10.21% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, as it is anticipated to be reprogrammable and flex and is used as a smart home and car interface, led by companies such as MediaTek.

By Application

In 2024, the consumer electronics segment led the intelligent voice control chip market, contributing over 33.56% of revenue, since the voice control was broadly utilized in smart TVs, smartphones and home appliances. LGE introduced AI into devices using the ThinQ platform, while companies like Sensory, Inc. have supplied voice interaction with TrulyHandsfree technology to other devices.

The automotive segment is set to grow fastest at a 10.02% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for hands-free voice features to increase user safety and convenience of drivers. Deal-making by companies such as Sound Hound AI and innovations like Nio Inc.'s Nomi AI demonstrate the growing role of voice control chips in cars.

Recent News:



In Dec 2024, XPENG Motors set a new monthly delivery record with 23,917 vehicles, led by the XPENG MONA M03 surpassing 10,000 units for two consecutive months. The company's strong market performance follows its successful dual listing on the NYSE and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, solidifying its financial foundation for growth. In Jul 2024, Seeed Studio released the ReSpeaker Lite, a low-power two-mic-on-board solution with onboard XMOS XU316 voice processing for far-field speech recognition, perfect for home automation. The ReSpeaker Voice Assistant Kit adds an ESP32S3 microcontroller to this, with quick start packs ranging from USD 24.90 to USD 36.90.

