Nooks Closes $25M Series A Funding Round With Unmatched Team Of Industry Leaders

CRYSTAL CITY, Va., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nooks, the company redefining classified workspaces through its Classified-Infrastructure-as-a-Service (CIaaS) model, is excited to announce the successful closing of its $25M Series A funding round. This investment brings together an extraordinary team of partners, including Zigg Capital, Upper90, SAIC, and Lockheed Martin, to propel Nooks into its next phase of growth and innovation.

As secure collaboration becomes a growing priority for government and industry, this round's backers represent a blend of investment expertise, defense leadership, and cutting-edge technology know-how. Building on Nooks' success in key initial markets – Arlington, VA, Colorado Springs, CO, and El Segundo, CA – these partners are helping position Nooks as the go-to provider for flexible and scalable solutions for classified infrastructure needs.

"The Defense Industrial Base needs Nooks to be successful if our country is going to be competitive in the 21st century. The National Security community is spending far too much time and too much cost on bespoke and specialized secure infrastructure – there is a way to dramatically increase speed and efficiency for everyone that Nooks is aggressively pursuing." states Sean Blackman, CEO of Nooks.

"I am incredibly proud of the investment team we have brought together that are so passionate about solving this problem through a (long overdue) shared access model for classified infrastructure. We've put together a truly winning lineup of talent, capital, and government support to get this done."

Nooks is focused on creating secure, modern, and affordable access to classified facilities for government agencies, contractors, and industry innovators. As a further testament to this pursuit, Nooks has begun integrating advanced technologies and process streamlining in classified workspaces through the Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) program and the DARPA Prospero contract. With this new round of funding, Nooks is accelerating its ability to bridge gaps in infrastructure to enable faster collaboration and drive mission success for their customers.

Dave Eisenberg, Founder and Managing Director of Zigg Capital, explains that "Nooks is capitalizing on a once-in-a-generation opportunity to solve urgent critical infrastructure needs for Defense technology startups, Defense Primes and Government agencies. Zigg is excited to bring our commercial real estate expertise to the company to help it grow in an asset-light fashion. In the years ahead, we will build a portfolio of millions of square feet of modern SCIF infrastructure and re-activate underutilized office buildings across the country."

Nooks and Zigg Capital aren't alone in recognizing the impact that CIaaS will have on an increasingly remote and distributed workforce. Both Lockheed Martin Ventures and SAIC Ventures have made strategic investment in Nooks to accelerate their company's efforts.

"At Lockheed Martin Ventures, our mission is to invest in and partner with companies that can help unlock cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to support our customers' most pressing challenges," said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "Nooks' approach to providing classified environments and secure infrastructure is a great example of the kind of innovative thinking that aligns with our mission, and we're excited to support their efforts to transform the national security ecosystem."

"SAIC's investment in Nooks helps meet our customers' mission requirements and brings flexible access to classified infrastructure across government, startups and companies like SAIC too," said Michael Hauser, Managing Partner of SAIC Ventures. "We have entered into this innovative partnership to support Nooks' vision and serve as a channel to advanced technology solutions, a talented workforce and government-ready secure infrastructure."

About Nooks:

Nooks is a veteran-owned company dedicated to transforming access to classified infrastructure. Specializing in Classified-Infrastructure-as-a-Service (CIaaS), Nooks has pioneered ready-to-use spaces and services that bring together industry leaders, academic minds, and defense experts. This approach democratizes access, inviting diverse and groundbreaking solutions for the U.S. government and the supporting industrial community.

