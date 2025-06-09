Vision Films To Posthumously Release Thomas Duncan's Feature-Length Documentary 'Sound Of The Surf'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Synopsis: In the 1960's, surf music was born in southern California and quickly became a global cultural phenomenon. From the original pioneers to those who revolutionized it, surf music's influence helped to shape an entire generation. Journey back in time with original music, rare archival footage, personal photo collections, and exclusive interviews from surf music legends and their fans.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "A perfect film for summer – this is one of the most thorough narratives about the birth and meteoric rise of one of the most fun and enduring music genres of our time. Sound of The Surf truly captures the nostalgia of an era but reminds us that the music is still relevant and enjoyable today."

Executive Producer John Blair shares, "The development and spread of the surf music genre in the early 1960s had a pronounced effect on the music industry and popular culture. The story is a definitive example of the American Dream, told for the first time in Sound of The Surf."

Sound of The Surf will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across North America, followed by DVD on July 1, 2025.

